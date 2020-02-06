PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. – Four priests who spent time at Campion High School in Prairie du Chien have been added to the Diocese of La Crosse’s list of clergy with substantiated allegations of child sexual abuse.
J. Michael Cannon, Thomas R. Haller, J. Roger Lucey and James V. O'Connor were added to the list Wednesday, according to the diocese website.
The website states that “an allegation is deemed to be substantiated if it has been sufficiently confirmed so as to believe that abuse occurred.”
Cannon was dismissed from the priesthood in 1997 and Haller in 1982, according to the diocese. Lucey and O'Connor are both deceased.