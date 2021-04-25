Officials have been unable to get in contact with three Dubuque County businesses that are supposed to repay $10,000 emergency loans distributed for pandemic relief last year.
Soon after the pandemic prompted the temporary shuttering of many businesses, the county Board of Supervisors allocated $200,000 to be loaned to small businesses. The loans of up to $10,000 each were for businesses outside of the Dubuque city limits, as nonprofit Dubuque Initiatives already had established a similar loan program for companies in the city.
The county program is managed by East Central Intergovernmental Association, which distributed 19 such loans in 2020. Most of those recipients have paid back fully their loans or are making consistent payments on them.
But ECIA Director of Community and Economic Development Matt Specht announced last week that three companies have dropped off the map.
“From ECIA’s side of it, we have sent many emails, texts, phone calls,” he reported to the county Board of Supervisors. “The ones that are both 60 and 90 days past have received certified letters. ... We have kind of exhausted our expertise. It seems like we need a little more teeth out there.”
Specht said normally his organization would refer such issues to outside counsel, but he asked for guidance from the supervisors, given the circumstances.
ECIA Executive Director Kelly Deutmeyer urged the supervisors to take care in how they proceed.
“These aren’t secured loans like ours normally are, which are secured with some kind of collateral,” he said. “Whatever you do here sets a precedent. Whatever you do with these three, I’d hate for the others to say, ‘Look at loans A, B and C. They were just written off.’”
Supervisor Ann McDonough stressed that the county needs to be paid back in the end.
“Certainly, there is empathy, and there can be follow through and extensions,” she said. “Those can be negotiated. But we expect the loan recipients to comply with the terms of the agreement.”
ECIA did not disclose the names of the three businesses. Specht told the Telegraph Herald, though, that the 19 were a diverse group, ranging from restaurants to professional practices.
McDonough also acknowledged that some of them might have permanently closed due to the pandemic.
County Supervisor Harley Pothoff asked companies with outstanding repayments to contact the county immediately.
“You have to come back to the table, and we can draw up something that will work,” he said.
Supervisor Jay Wickham pointed out that the state and federal governments had set a precedent the county could follow if need be.
“Trillions of dollars have been provided in forgivable loans,” he said. “I would caution us on spending time and energy tracking down businesses that may be closed.”
For now, supervisors left it to ECIA to begin its collections process.
Specht said that of the 85 companies in the city of Dubuque that took advantage of that loan program, all are in good standing on repayment.