The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Michael L. Lott, 37, of 2340 Central Ave., No. 2, was arrested at 7:09 p.m. Monday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on charges of tampering with a witness or juror and violation of a domestic abuse protective order.
- Reo Cameron, 26, of 419 Loras Blvd., No. 2, was arrested at 5:22 p.m. Monday at 1402 Lincoln Ave., on a charge of domestic assault. Court documents state that Cameron assaulted Amy L. Kirkpatrick, 43, of 1402 Lincoln Ave.
- Catherine M. Triervieler, 56, of 580 Sapphire Circle, reported $500 worth of damage to a vehicle at her residence between 4 and 8:50 p.m. Saturday.
- Hannah A. Cole, 18, of 2272 Central Ave., reported fraud of $500 at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
- Norman T. Mayberry, 56, of 3465 Pennsylvania Ave., No. 6, reported the theft of a bicycle valued at $500 from Kwik Star, 2035 John F. Kennedy Road, between 12:01 and 6 a.m. Saturday.
- Brenden M. Tarrence, 20, of 1820 Loras Blvd., reported the theft of $200 and $500 worth of items from his residence between 3 a.m. June 9 and 1:40 p.m. June 10.