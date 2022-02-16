GUTTENBERG, Iowa — When the COVID-19 pandemic halted in-person learning in March 2020, interest in virtual schools skyrocketed.
One of two virtual schools in the state, Iowa Virtual Academy opened in 2012 with 61 students. As of the end of last school year, it served about 540 students, said Steve Hoff, principal of Iowa Virtual Academy, based in Guttenberg in the Clayton Ridge School District. It serves students from kindergarten through grade 12.
It is staffed by Iowa-certified teachers and operated by Stride Inc., a for-profit education company and virtual classroom provider based in Virginia. The company has 118,600 students in its partner programs nationwide, a 2.6% increase from last year, according to its annual report. It runs 76 managed public school programs, which include both virtual and schools that combine online learning and face-to-face instruction in 30 states and the District of Columbia.
Iowa law allows any student to enter a school system outside their home district. It’s one of the exceptions to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ requirements to primarily use in-person learning, the parental choice to choose a virtual option at another district. Each open-enrolled student’s home district is billed for the state’s cost per pupil for the previous year ($7,048 for fiscal year 2021), as well as the per-pupil cost for Teacher Leadership Supplement ($340.89).
Other than the pandemic, students have enrolled in Iowa Virtual Academy for myriad reasons, but the bottom line is they all need to learn at their own pace. For some students who were struggling academically, virtual can help them tailor their own learning environment.
For other students struggling with illnesses or who are in the hospital, virtual school helps them stay afloat academically. Sometimes, students want a quicker academic pace so they can graduate earlier.
“We have students that the traditional brick-and-mortar school just isn’t working out for, and they want to try something different. And they came to us and they find success,” Hoff said.
The virtual school is one of 34 Iowa schools that have been labeled as “failing” by some elected officials. “Failing schools” is hyperbole for schools designated by the state as “comprehensive.” These are the Title I schools that score in the bottom 5% in the state based on students’ performance on the Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress test, and/or for high schools, have a graduation rate below 67.1%.
IowaWatch in a yearlong investigation found that although each state is required to identify the bottom-scoring 5% of Title I schools every three years, it doesn’t mean these schools are “failing.”
Iowa Virtual Academy is currently listed as “comprehensive,” but within two years of its “comprehensive” listing, it met both “comprehensive” and “targeted” status. Based on scoring outlined by the Every Student Succeeds Act, the state average score for schools is 54.94. The academy has an overall score of 52.91.
Iowa Virtual Academy’s curricula is similar to that of a traditional in-person school.
“Anything that is done in a traditional school, we try to mirror that in the virtual school,” Hoff said. “The bigger challenge is, since this is a school choice, students can choose to come to us, and students can choose to leave us. Every year, if we’re growing by a rate of 30%, our student population is new. Fifty percent of our student population may be new, so they’re coming to us with deficiencies already, and we have to figure out what those deficiencies are, because they’re a brand-new student, and try to take those deficiencies that were already in place and make those proficient.”
Nearly 41% of students at the academy are eligible for free or reduced-price lunches, and 10% of the student body is classified as having a disability and being on an individualized education program, or IEP.
The school’s four-year graduation rate is at 58.33%, below the 67.1% cutoff for ESSA comprehensive support status. But that method of scoring might not fit with students in a virtual model.
“Graduation rates were created on a traditional brick-and-mortar (setup where) the students are attending the school for four exact years, right?” Hoff said. “In my mind, every year a student makes progress toward graduation should be counted as success, and that’s a tough thing. If students open-enroll to us already credit deficient, they count on our graduation rate. So, said student comes in as a senior and has 12 credits that they earned from the previous school and is not on track to graduate, that impacts our graduation rate. So, the creation of the graduation-rate rating, it’s very tough when you have fluid students.”