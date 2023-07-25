As a water utility branch manager in the Philippines, Erika Nalliw wasn’t sure what to expect from eastern Iowa.
However, after spending a few days in Dubuque this week, she is glad she made the trip.
“I’m very fascinated to know more about the Mississippi River and its connection to Dubuque,” Nalliw said. “It has been a very enjoyable experience for us here.
Nalliw is one of 18 young professionals from Southeast Asian countries visiting Dubuque this week as part of the city’s participation in the International City/County Management Association’s Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative program.
Since 2011, the city has participated in the program by inviting citizens of Southeast Asian countries to come to Dubuque and learn more about the city’s sustainability and watershed management efforts.
“When we talk about sustainability, we talk about how we need to act locally to make a global impact, but then we need them to do that, too,” said Assistant City Manager Cori Burbach. “Many of their communities are learning from our best practices, and then we end up reciprocating.”
Burbach said the participants’ three day trip to Dubuque, which began on Sunday, is paid for by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.
This year, program participants who visited Dubuque hailed from Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore and Timor-Leste.
Throughout their trip, program participants learned about many of Dubuque’s environmental initiatives, including touring the Bee Branch Creek restoration project on Monday.
Nalliw said she was most interested in the city’s relationship with the Mississippi River, and how it manages flooding.
“I’m very surprised on how you managed to create those river barriers,” Nalliw said. “As someone who comes from a third-world country, we do not have that kind of facility in order to prevent the flooding.”
Hai-Truong Vu works as a education consultant for developing environmental curriculum in Southeast Asian countries, including his home country of Vietnam.
During his visit, he was most taken aback by how central of a role the Dubuque city government plays in environmental management, and its efforts to engage community members in that process as well.
“The government in Dubuque is basically trying to make things better, not only solving problems but also engaging the community,” Vu said. “Volunteer is a key word that I heard a lot in here.”
While the purpose of the trip was mostly educational, participants in the program also were able to take in a bit of Dubuque’s cultural side as well.
During their tour of the Bee Branch, they listened attentively as they ate Dairy Queen ice cream, and the night before, they listened to live music at the Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens.
“This is definitely some place I want to come back and visit for a long time,” Vu said. “We felt very welcomed.”