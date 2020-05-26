LANCASTER, Wis. -- A recent public hearing on a conditional-use permit for a new Kwik Trip on the north side of Lancaster drew no comments in opposition.
The City of Lancaster requires a conditional use permit to sell gasoline in an area zoned as commercial general business.
Common council members are expected to consider the conditional-use permit in June.
Council members also learned that the new location will be what Kwik Stores Inc. call a Generation-3 store, offering more than 9,000 square feet, more take-home food options and more grocery options. There also will be a car wash and 20 gas pumps. The new location is expected to open next year.
In other business, council members approved rezoning the former Town and Country Liquor property on the city’s south side to general business. This includes two parcels of land that make up the property for the proposed Sleep Inn & Suites hotel.
Council members also approved a site grading agreement to allow the developer to start site preparation for the hotel, providing the city immunity if accidents occur.