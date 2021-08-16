Sorry, an error occurred.
Northeast Iowa Community College will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house today at the newly renovated Town Clock Business Center in Dubuque.
The ceremony begins at 4:15 p.m., with the open house from 4 to 6 p.m. at the center at 680 Main St.
The $1.6 million project included the remodeling of restrooms, renovation of classroom and kitchenette areas, and upgrading conference meeting rooms.
A bond levy approved by voters in 2018 funded the project.
