PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — For Lori Bahr, volunteering is as rich of an experience as the chocolate pecan bars she bakes to raise money for a Platteville service group.
“I get a lot of out of my community, so it’s a way to give back,” Bahr said. “That was something important my parents instilled in me from a young age.”
Bahr, who works in
Platteville at Mound City Bank, said her involvement in the community has been greatly influenced by her connections with the Platteville Regional Chamber.
She assists with committees that oversee the Southwest Music Festival and annual Chamber Golf Outing, the latter of which is the chamber’s biggest fundraiser.
“She’s a key person in both of those events,” said Executive Director Wayne Wodarz. “She helps organize the volunteers.”
Bahr also serves as a chamber ambassador, a group of volunteers who assist with ribbon cuttings.
“It’s good for the group that we get those connections with our new members and new businesses,” Wodarz said.
Bahr previously served on the organization’s Board of Directors and its holiday committee. The chamber solicits donations of toys for families who cannot afford to purchase them during the holidays.
In 2005, Bahr joined the Platteville Quota Club, a service organization formed in 1975 that spearheads efforts to assist people with hearing impairments.
“It was just a really good group of people to get together with,” she said. “They have some really great ideas to give back to the community.”
The club, which has 16 members, has raised more than $40,000 to install at least 20 sound amplification systems for classrooms in the Platteville School District.
“There are significant speakers placed within the ceiling of the classroom, and the teacher speaks through a microphone so that any position that teacher is in … is of the same equal pitch across the whole entire room,” Bahr said.
Members also fundraised to upgrade Southwest Health’s newborn hearing screening equipment.
“That’s very important for establishing whether you have an infant that’s born with a hearing impairment, which is pretty important for parents to know right off the bat,” Bahr said.
Although not directly tied to hearing loss, the club also donated funds to help finance the purchase of a 3D mammography machine for the hospital.
The Quota Club is likely best known for baked goods, which undergird the club’s fundraising efforts, including a holiday cookie sale, where 200 to 300 pounds of the treats fly into the arms of gleeful customers.
“Being in a service organization helps you be a whole different part of the community, more than just your address,” said club Secretary Andy Custer.