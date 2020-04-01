News in your town

Help wanted: Some local businesses looking to hire amid COVID-19 crisis

Authorities: Intoxicated driver claims to have COVID-19, coughs on Dubuque County sergeant

Local colleges print face shields to help protect health care workers

7 local leaders, residents reflect on best April Fools' Day pranks

Archdiocese of Dubuque announces cancellation of Holy Week, Easter services

A sense of 'normalcy:' Area residents connect through videos, calls during pandemic

2 Jackson County parks won't open this week due to rising river

1st COVID-19 case in Crawford County, 3 more in Jones County as state counts climb

Officials: Pandemic likely to stall momentum for Warren pool project

Let There Be Light set for tonight

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Tuesday afternoon)

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Tuesday afternoon)

Peosta to hold drive-by Easter egg hunt event

2 Jackson County parks won't open this week due to rising river

Potosi polling place changed due to COVID-19

Crawford County reports 1st confirmed case of COVID-19

3 in Jones County among 73 new COVID-19 cases in Iowa; state total at 497

Archdiocese of Dubuque announces cancellation of Holy Week, Easter services

Dubuque County Jail to suspend in-person visits

Dubuque County dairy banquet postponed

Dubuque County Conservation playgrounds closed

Vintage Torque Fest organizers reschedule event due to COVID-19

Grant County Sheriff's Department unveils autism-awareness squad car

Dubuque Community Schools adds 3 more meal sites

Dyersville awards contract for creek restoration

Viking River Cruises announce Mississippi River voyages, including Dubuque stop

Peosta roadway closed due to paving project

Peosta council OKs $390,000 street improvement project

2 Dubuque inmates accused of filling bottles with urine

New Platteville affordable-housing program targets duplexes

Manchester council OKs budget with lower levy rate

Manchester launches digital notification system

Cascade to flush hydrants

Dyersville museum seeks items for exhibits

Lafayette County supervisors advance code of ethics without amendment

Local law enforcement reports

Iowa Supreme Court to review order tossing conviction in Dubuque murder case