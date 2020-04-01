DYERSVILLE, Iowa — About 10 vehicles in Dyersville were broken into last week, but police said nothing of value was taken.
The incidents occurred on Thursday night, Police Chief Brent Schroeder said Tuesday.
“All of the cars were left unlocked, but people noticed because their glove compartments were open and things had been strewn about,” he said.
Epworth Police Chief James Kauffmann said he received reports of two vehicle break-ins on the same night. He said work boots were stolen out of one vehicle and a Garmin GPS was taken from the other.
The investigation into the incidents continues.