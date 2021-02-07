Dubuque Community School Board members will consider a resolution stating their opposition to school vouchers at their next meeting.
The board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8, at the Forum, 2300 Chaney Road.
State lawmakers are considering a bill that would create a “student first scholarship” program for some students to attend nonpublic schools. Children who would otherwise attend schools identified for comprehensive support and improvement under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act would be eligible to receive funds to start kindergarten in a nonpublic school or to switch from public to nonpublic school.
In the Dubuque Community School District, students who would attend Fulton and Lincoln elementary schools would be eligible.
The bill passed the Iowa Senate last month and is now being considered in the Iowa House of Representatives.
Also on the school board’s meeting agenda is the consideration of awarding a construction contract for a Kennedy Elementary School playground improvement project.