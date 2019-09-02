Nine historic preservation projects in Illinois, including one in Galena, will be honored next month at an awards celebration in Chicago.
The projects are being honored by Landmarks Illinois, a nonprofit group. The award celebration is Oct. 18.
Among the honorees is Turner Hall in Galena, which will receive an award related to rehabilitation.
“The City of Galena and The Galena Foundation teamed up to restore the National Register-listed landmark so it could once again serve as a vibrant community center,” states a press release from Landmarks Illinois. “Since 2013, the city-created Turner Hall Committee had been working to develop a master plan for the project and carried out an extensive rehabilitation that included both exterior and interior work. Today, it serves as a venue for theater, music, dance, dinners and other community events.”
In addition to an award, recipients receive a $1,000 prize.