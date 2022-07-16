MANCHESTER, Iowa -- When Kendall Ronnebaum hugged her two cows on Saturday morning, she knew she was doing so for the last time.
It wasn't a surprise. The Earlville 10-year-old had been preparing for this moment, spending months raising, feeding and working with the animals. Despite this, however, she wasn't quite ready to say goodbye.
"She's been laying on them, hugging them and kissing on them," said Jessi Ronnebaum, Kendall's mom.
"(Kids like Kendall), they put in all this hard work and spend so much time with (the animals), and then they have to go."
Kendall was one of over 100 kids and teens who participated Saturday in the 4H/FFA Livestock Sale at the Delaware County Fair in Manchester. Cows, pigs, goats and sheep were led around the ring as the denim-clad crowd made their bids.
"I was actually in 4H for 10 years, and so I always wanted to support them," said attendee Rebecca Ackles, who came to buy cattle and swine for her farm. "It goes to a great cause."
The sale is the final event for kids who spent months raising their animals. The event is meant to help educate young agriculturalists about the livestock process, as well as reward them for their hard work.
Twelve-year-old Katelyn Beilby, of Manchester, and her sisters sold three goats. She said she was a little nervous for her first sale, before being interrupted by Floppy, a gregarious white goat who jumped up for her attention.
"You have to be a little bit more careful with them because they can be very destructive," she said. "I (hope) they behave out there."
Attendee Josh Geistkemper said he went to the show Saturday to support his daughter, Harper, who was selling a pig for 4H. He said it's been rewarding watching her go through the process of raising her pig and preparing for the fair.
"It's been fun, responsibility-building and helped her make lots of new friends," Geistkemper said. "And it's fun to see all the kids working together."
In a nearby barn, 18-year-old Andrew Ries, of Hazel Green, was cleaning up the mess left by the cows. Ries has been showing and selling livestock since fourth grade, and Saturday was his last year doing so through 4H. Overall, he said he's learned a lot from the experience.
"(You learn) how to raise cattle better," he said. "It's fun, and it's a nice paycheck."
The sale kicked off the second to last day of the Delaware County Fair, which began Monday. Saturday's festivities also included several tractor pulls, a cornhole tournament and a chainsaw carving show.
There's still one day left for people to enjoy fair festivities, with Sunday's lineup including a demolition derby, horse show and more. A full lineup of events can be found online at www.delawarecofair.com/daily-schedule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.