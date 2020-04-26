Raised on a farm in Durango, Iowa, Jim Lewis recalls the many struggles his family faced while he was a child.
But when he looks back, it’s not the memories of hardship that stand out most. Rather, it’s the support he received from friends, neighbors and even strangers who, regardless of their own struggles, found a way to give back.
“I was born in 1929 during the Great Depression,” Lewis said. “We lived in the country and we lived off the land, but we had help. There was six of us kids and my mother died when I was 5, and my grandma raised us.”
Today, Lewis, 90, thinks of those times when he wakes up early on Saturday mornings to drive down to the Dubuque Area Labor Harvest, where he serves meals, unloads trucks and sometimes walks door-to-door delivering food to those in need.
Like those who helped his family, Lewis wants to give back.
“Some people always need help,” he said. “It makes you feel good to help out, and it gives you something to do.”
Lewis, who volunteers with the organization, has also served on its board of directors since it was founded in the 1980s. Years ago, Lewis was inducted into the volunteer hall of fame, said Dave Baker, a fellow volunteer and Dubuque County supervisor.
“Any time you needed Jim (Lewis) for something, you just called him and he was there for you,” Baker said. “He’s got a motor that just doesn’t stop.”
Tom Townsend, treasurer of the Dubuque Area Labor Harvest, said there isn’t one thing Lewis won’t do. He’s always around to help.
“He’s been around as long as the organization has been around,” Townsend said. “He’s just one of the guys that’s always there, no matter what.”
Lewis said he tries to make it down to volunteer every day, or often as the organization will let him.
“I can just do things that a lot of people can’t do,” he said. “I can get up and go to work. When I tell people that I’m 90 years old, they say, ‘Oh no, you can’t be.’ I am going to keep on going as long as I can.”