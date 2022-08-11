Former Major League Baseball player Ken Griffey Sr. (from left) jokes with Pete Weber and Eric Esser (right), both of Dubuque, during the Legends Dream Big Charity Golf Outing held at Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa in Galena, Ill., on Wednesday.
Hall of Fame MLB player Ken Griffey Sr. jokes with Eric Esser (right) of Dubuque, during the Legends Dream Big Charity Golf Outing held at Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa in Galena, Il., on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022.
GALENA, Ill. — There were former Cubs and White Sox, All-Stars, World Series champions and Hall of Famers.
A who’s who of baseball royalty came together Wednesday at Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa’s prestigious The General golf course in The Galena Territory for the inaugural Legends Dream Big Charity Golf Tournament, headed by Chicago White Sox legend Frank Thomas and benefiting the new nonprofit Field of BIG Dreams.
Thomas, CEO of Go the Distance Baseball, which owns the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville, launched Field of BIG Dreams to support children with cancer and military veterans.
Wednesday’s celebrity golfers included former Chicago Cubs players Glendon Rusch, Kyle Farnsworth, Carlos Zambrano, Jacque Jones, and Hall of Famer Ferguson Jenkins. Hall of Famers Thomas and Tim Raines represented White Sox stars.
Several others present Wednesday had stints with both Chicago clubs during their careers, including Scott Eyre, Bob Howry and Neal Cotts.
The select group also featured George Foster, Davey Concepcion and Ken Griffey Sr. — three members of the Cincinnati Reds 1970s dynasty, dubbed the Big Red Machine.
“It’s nice to come back and see old teammates and some of the guys I played against,” Jenkins said. “Some of these guys I coached. It’s good to be a part of a charity and to see a lot of these guys giving back their time because this is a great charity.”
Jenkins noted this will be his first trip to the Field of Dreams stadium, where the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds will play this evening, but he previously visited the movie site with some fellow baseball icons.
“I’ve been up here three times,” Jenkins said. “Once with Mudcat Grant, another with Bob Gibson, (Lou) Brock, (Joe) Pepitone, and Reggie Jackson. Then I did a clinic up here for kids when I threw about 20 youngsters batting practice on the old field.”
Foster’s ties to Iowa date back to 1973 when he spent the majority of that season with the Reds’ Triple-A affiliate, the Indianapolis Indians.
“The Iowa Oaks were in the same division as the Indianapolis Indians, so it goes back to 1973 as far as being in the Iowa area,” Foster said. “It just brings back great memories and to see all this farmland. It’s just so relaxing out here. The program that they have going, … it’s like bringing the city, so to speak, to the country. It’s just something different and so nostalgic.”
Zambrano, known for his fiery demeanor as the ace of the Cubs’ pitching staff for many seasons, said golf gives him an opportunity to show a different personality trait.
“Golf, for me, is a different game,” Zambrano said. “I’m more calm for golf because there’s not the pressure behind me to win for something. When I was with the Cubs, it was a hundred-something years they didn’t win the World Series. It was a lot of pressure on my back to be the ace of a team, but golf is different. It’s just to have fun. That’s why we’re here.”
Big Z helped the Cubs to the brink of the World Series in 2003 and tossed a no-hitter in 2008. Though he was no longer with the team when the Cubs won the title in 2016, Zambrano said he celebrated like he was.
“I was enjoying that win at home in Venezuela,” he said. “I shared ice cream. I did everything like I was in the clubhouse, like I was in the streets of Chicago.”
Thomas, who earned the nickname the Big Hurt for his Hall of Fame career with the White Sox, acquired a controlling interest in Go the Distance Baseball last fall. He said the support from the eastern Iowa community has been unmatched.
“I have been blown away,” Thomas said. “I knew the Field of Dreams meant so much to so many people, but I didn’t realize it really just trickled out to so many baseball super-fans and baseball all the time. That area is all about baseball. It’s amazing to watch people come to just to play catch, just to run around, even pushed around in a wheelchair. You see the tears come out of people’s eyes.
“The Field of Dreams means so much to so many people. We can’t screw this up. That’s important to me. I want the nostalgia to stay where it is. We don’t want to build around it, we want to enhance everything. That’s the whole goal.”
