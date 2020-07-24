23rd Annual Hometown Festival Week

Today through Sunday,

Platteville, Wis.

Trinity Episcopal Church’s fourth

annual fish boil will take place from

5 to 7 p.m. today, with an art and craft fair from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at City Park and an ice cream social from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Mitchell-Rountree Stone Cottage.

Rooftop Concert

Saturday, The Smokestack,

62 East Seventh St.

4 to 8:30 p.m. Free rooftop concert will highlight professional musicians who are also local business owners. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. The event also will include an education station, which will hand out free masks and provide public health information.

2020 First Responders Appreciation Day

Saturday, Field of Dreams, Dyersville, Iowa

Gates open at noon for the fundraiser benefiting the Dubuque County Emergency Responder Training Facility, Chicago Police Memorial Foundation and New York Police Department Widows and Children’s Fund. The game will take place at 4 p.m. between Chicago and New York police departments. Live music will follow, with Elizabeth Mary at 6:30 p.m., Jake Dodds at 8 p.m. and a movie in the outfield. Attendees are

encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Tickets are $10. Ages 12 and younger enter free.

