In May, Melissa Link, 25, downloaded a few dating apps.
It had been about six months since the Dubuque resident ended a long-term relationship, but even in the midst of the pandemic, she wanted to give dating another go.
On May 11, she came across Byron Nesler-Perez, a 23-year-old University of Dubuque student. They started messaging on Facebook Dating, then switched over to Snapchat, a messaging app that allows people to send picture messages and video chat.
Only a few days later, the two decided to “go on” their first date. But rather than meet for a coffee, dinner or movie, they had a Snapchat video call during lunchtime.
“It was like a two-hour call,” Link said. “Our phones were dying by the end. It went really well.”
That same day, they decided to meet up at the Mississippi Riverwalk. Since their first meeting in person — a meeting agreed to knowing that the risk of exposure to COVID-19 was possible — they have been inseparable.
For new couples, the pandemic has meant not knowing when they will go on their first official date or meet each other’s friends or families. For others, it has made meeting the right person even more challenging, and for those already married or in long-term relationships, the pandemic has given them more time to get to know their loved ones.
Nesler-Perez said they still are learning little quirks about each other since they do not go out to restaurants often, due to the pandemic.
“In August, we went to a restaurant and did outside seating,” he said. “She didn’t know I like water without ice, and she wouldn’t have known that because we had never been to a restaurant before.”
Once you decide to let a new person into your life and risk exposure to the coronavirus, there is no going back, Link said.
“We are definitely finding balance through this,” she said. “When it’s just the two of you, you’re spending a lot of time together.”
A new world of dating
The pandemic has posed new barriers for young couples like Link and Nesler-Perez, who still do not know when their friend groups will meet each other.
For others, the challenge of meeting someone only has been amplified.
The online dating site Match reported 30% more activity from March to November 2020 than the same time period one year earlier.
The world of dating during the pandemic has not been easy for Jaime Pluemer, 41, of Dubuque, who has actively used Facebook Dating since the pandemic began.
“(It’s hard) finding places that are going to be nonformal and relaxing but also keeping safe with all of the precautions with COVID, and it’s hard with wearing a mask the whole time,” she said.
Dating in general is more of a challenge for someone in their 40s, Pluemer said. Now, with the pandemic thrown into the mix, it’s even more difficult to not only meet someone but find a time and a safe way to see them.
“At what point do we go out for a date, or do we spend that month talking before we go out?” she asked. “It’s been a struggle trying to adapt to a new normal. I am a social worker by trade, so I know how important relationships are. It’s important when you are dating to find that healthy relationship.”
Last spring, an ad for a Christian dating site popped up in Dubuque resident Mary Potter Kenyon’s inbox.
It had been about nine years since her husband died, and she longed for the sense of companionship she once had. She had been on dating sites a time or two before but usually signed off within a few hours.
When the world around her shut down in order to stem the spread of the virus, she decided to give this new site a chance.
“The initial fun of skimming through photos and profiles soon began feeling a little creepy, (and) choosing a potential mate based on an algorithm felt wrong,” she said. “Scanning through profiles, I eliminated half the men by photos alone without reading their profiles. Men posing in gyms or fancy sports cars were automatically eliminated. I wanted substance, not vanity.”
Questions ran through her mind. “How would I meet up with them? In a park? Wearing masks?”
After not even three days, she deleted the account.
Although she did not meet a new romantic partner during the pandemic, a new relationship formed last year.
Her daughter, who prior to the pandemic would barely speak to her, now takes her on hikes, binge-watches TV with her and sits down and talks with her.
“I was pleasantly surprised the isolation at home with my daughter resulted in a closer relationship with her,” she said. “With her turning 18 this year, that is very important to me.”
Taking extra precautions
Last April, Lindsey Hauge connected with Andrew Nieman-Eschrich on dating site Plenty of Fish. They messaged back and forth for about two months before they decided to meet up, Hauge said.
“I think I was making sure it was worth the risk,” she said.
For the first date, they decided to go night fishing along the Mississippi River. When they met, it felt like they were old friends, she said. They had so much in common and did not run out of topics to discuss.
“There weren’t any of the weird awkward moments,” she said. “We clicked from the get-go. It might have had something to do with the fact that we talked since April.”
Nieman-Eschrich, who lives in Manchester, Iowa, started staying at Hauge’s home in Potosi, Wis. He has asthma and hasn’t been able to return to work, she said. Instead, he is helping Hauge’s two children, Shannon Pishion, 10, and Dakota Pishion, 7, with their schoolwork.
Hauge said neither of them has been able to meet each other’s friend groups yet. That part has been hard. But even with the risks of dating right now, she recommends giving it a chance.
“I think it’s worth giving it a shot,” she said. “I don’t think I would have dated multiple people. I don’t know if I would be OK meeting someone and going on a date and then dating multiple people.”
‘Love that didn’t stop’
Natalie Meyer, 25, and her boyfriend, Dalton Ludovissy, 26, both of Dubuque, had been together for about three years when the appeal of exceptionally low interest rates on homes caught their eye.
It was their first time buying a home together and first time living together, Meyer said. But the extra time not only living together but being “stuck” under one roof has helped their relationship grow.
“I think we communicate better,” she said. “I think we were able to talk a lot easier through things and understand even with disagreements.”
Through the year, they learned how competitive they are after purchasing a dartboard. They also found a love for binge-watching reality TV shows such as “Survivor” and “Hoarders.”
When life returns to whatever the new “normal” will be, Meyer said she and Ludovissy will have a new sense of what’s important to them.
“For us, this made us realize that prior to the pandemic, our dating habits were just going through the motions day to day and always being on the go,” she said. “Traveling will be a top priority when it is safe, but other than that, we realized we love being homebodies, too.”
Local jewelers have benefited from the new relationships or closer connections couples have created.
In the past year, sales for items such as engagement rings have increased by about 15%, said Jennifer McCoy, co-owner of Dubuque business McCoy Goldsmith & Jeweler.
“We’ve had a lot of people through the past year that have gotten engaged,” she said. “I think the great thing through this is that love didn’t stop. We definitely have seen a good amount of people throughout the pandemic that have celebrated with engagements and other jewelry.”
At Helker Jewelry in Platteville, Wis., Sales Manager Roni Bollant attributes the increase in jewelry sales to the lack of trips people have been going on since the pandemic started.
“I would say a couple more jewelry sales because people weren’t able to go on vacations,” she said. “They wanted to get something special.”
Strengthening their bonds
Even with the added obstacles that come with dating during a pandemic, there are also some positives that can come from it, too, said Kim Hilby, an assistant sociology and criminal justice professor at University of Dubuque.
“One thing I hope people have done is have more time to think,” she said. “You have more time to read and do some self-critiquing. If you know yourself better, then your relationships are going to be at the better end, too.”
With the past year altering how dating occurs for some, Hilby said she thinks it has helped remove the stigma that might come with online dating.
Before the pandemic, people were pegged as “desperate” if they used dating apps to meet someone, she said. Now, online dating is more widely acceptable.
“People are dating a little bit differently,” she said. “I think that people are being more accepted with those dating sites. I think it’s being more accepted now because it is the only way that people can meet.”
The pandemic has forced people to step outside their comfort zones and get creative when other activities are not possible.
Couple Molly and Tony Summer, of Dubuque, have done that this year in an effort to find ways to have fun together and strengthen their relationship.
So far, they have put up tents in their living room to emulate a camping trip, cooked new meals together, purchased board games and even have played their own “Minute to Win It” games, Molly said.
One of their favorite date nights prior to the pandemic was visiting various restaurants. They would go to one for an appetizer, and another for dinner, drinks and then desserts.
This past year, they have changed it, and now they do the same thing but get the meals to go instead.
“It was a great way for us to support local (restaurants) as well,” she said. “It just helps us get more creative.”
They both work hectic schedules, but at the beginning of the pandemic, they worked at home and were able to spend more time together. During that time, they talked more and opened up about their goals and dreams, Molly said.
“It’s really brought us closer together,” she said. “We are both very happy in our careers. I think the next steps would be family. I was in foster care as a child, and that has led me to the career I am in. I brought up (the question of), ‘Would you want to do foster care?’”
Now, they are fixing up their home and preparing to apply to foster a child, Molly said.
“We have found joy in creating a new welcoming space,” she said. “We are finding joy together.”
Long before the pandemic started, David and Karen Roth, of Dubuque, got a taste of what isolation was like when their daughter, who was living with them, was going through treatment for leukemia.
But when David lost his job in March, he went from spending every day working in an office to delivering pizzas for Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream.
With the change in schedule and work life, he began spending more time at home with his wife of 35 years.
They always had their own separate interests, but through the pandemic, they learned more about each other, started watching TV together and grew closer, he said.
“We appreciate one another more, and I think we understand each other more,” he said. “We both got COVID in November. We kind of took care of each other through it. We both feel fortunate that we’ve found one another. We think our relationship is stronger.”
Going through the pandemic together not only has strengthened their bond but has helped them realize the need others might have for a relationship like theirs.
“I think this whole COVID thing has helped us in the process of learning to have a better understanding of reaching out to people,” he said. “I think we both learned to be kinder.”