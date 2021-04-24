Free green bean seeds are available to local gardeners.
Iowa State University Extension and Outreach’s Dubuque County office is providing participants with 50 free pole bean seeds and season-long updates on good growing practices, according to a press release. The program is sponsored by Dubuque County Master Gardeners. Registration is required by May 14 and can be completed by visiting bit.ly/freebeanseed; by calling 563-583-6496; or by visiting the extension office, 14858 West Ridge Lane, Suite 2, in Dubuque.