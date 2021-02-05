STOCKTON, Ill. — A Stockton man was sentenced this week to six months in jail for a crash that killed an Illinois state trooper.
Craig W. Dittmar, 57, pleaded guilty in December in Stephenson County Circuit Court to reckless homicide and operating a commercial motor vehicle while fatigued causing death.
Judge Michael Bald also sentenced Dittmar to four years of probation and issued a $3,000 fine, according to court records.
The charges stemmed from the death of Trooper Brooke Jones-Story, 34, a Warren High School graduate.
During a traffic stop on U.S. 20 north of Freeport on March 28, 2019, Jones-Story, 34, was inspecting a commercial truck she had pulled over on the highway shoulder.
About an hour into her investigation, a semi-tractor trailer driven by Dittmar veered off the roadway at about 12:20 p.m., striking the squad car, the truck and the trooper.
Court documents from the time of Dittmar’s arrest state that he was extremely fatigued at the time of the crash, “as to make it unsafe for him to begin or to continue to operate the commercial motor vehicle.”