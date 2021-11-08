Sorry, an error occurred.
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The Platteville Community Fund recently awarded nearly $30,000 in grants to 13 local nonprofit organizations and projects:
• City of Platteville Museum Department, $4,800 to install new electrical wiring for an artifact storage building.
• Concerned Church Women of Platteville, $742 to replace volunteer countertops and inventory baskets for the Platteville Thrift Shop.
• Family Advocates, $2,193 to purchase an additional washer and dryer.
• Family Promise of Grant County, $800 to stock the shelter pantry.
• Friends of Our Gallery, $500 to support the “Teeny, Tiny BOLD” regional exhibit at the Rountree Gallery in November.
• Grant County Historical Society, $3,350 for tree removal and trimming at the Mitchell-Rountree Stone Cottage.
• Inspiring Community, $5,000 for sound absorbing panels to improve the acoustics at the Broske Center.
• Jamison Museum Association, $1,052 for supplies and materials for artifact storage at the Mining & Rollo Jamison Museums.
• Platteville Chorale, $1,285 for the purchase of portable speakers, speaker stands, cords and microphones.
• Platteville Community Arboretum, $982 for prairie seed for an oak savanna habitat-restoration project.
• Platteville Fire Department, $2,645 for rescue training dummies.
• Platteville School District, $1,500 for a percussion equipment and instrument storage system.
• Wisconsin Badger Camp, $5,000 to finance scholarships for campers from the Platteville School District.
