PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The Platteville Community Fund recently awarded nearly $30,000 in grants to 13 local nonprofit organizations and projects:

• City of Platteville Museum Department, $4,800 to install new electrical wiring for an artifact storage building.

• Concerned Church Women of Platteville, $742 to replace volunteer countertops and inventory baskets for the Platteville Thrift Shop.

• Family Advocates, $2,193 to purchase an additional washer and dryer.

• Family Promise of Grant County, $800 to stock the shelter pantry.

• Friends of Our Gallery, $500 to support the “Teeny, Tiny BOLD” regional exhibit at the Rountree Gallery in November.

• Grant County Historical Society, $3,350 for tree removal and trimming at the Mitchell-Rountree Stone Cottage.

• Inspiring Community, $5,000 for sound absorbing panels to improve the acoustics at the Broske Center.

• Jamison Museum Association, $1,052 for supplies and materials for artifact storage at the Mining & Rollo Jamison Museums.

• Platteville Chorale, $1,285 for the purchase of portable speakers, speaker stands, cords and microphones.

• Platteville Community Arboretum, $982 for prairie seed for an oak savanna habitat-restoration project.

• Platteville Fire Department, $2,645 for rescue training dummies.

• Platteville School District, $1,500 for a percussion equipment and instrument storage system.

• Wisconsin Badger Camp, $5,000 to finance scholarships for campers from the Platteville School District.

