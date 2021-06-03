Five local finalists in the National Merit Scholarship Corp. program have earned university-sponsored scholarships.
They are:
- Kunal Chugh, of Asbury, Iowa, and Hempstead High School in Dubuque, received the National Merit Vanderbilt University Scholarship.
- Charles Fiegen, of Durango, Iowa, and Hempstead High School in Dubuque, received the National Merit University of Iowa Scholarship.
- Samantha Fish, of Asbury, Iowa, and Hempstead High School in Dubuque, received the National Merit Florida State University Scholarship.
- Nathan Munshower, of Dubuque and Wahlert Catholic High School in Dubuque, received the National Merit University of Iowa Scholarship.
- Evan Poirier, of East Dubuque, Ill., and Wahlert Catholic High School in Dubuque, received the National Merit University of Alabama Scholarship.
National Merit Scholarship Corp. officials recently announced the names of more than 3,100 winners of the college-sponsored scholarships. The awards provide $500 to $2,000 annually for up to four years at the respective universities, according to a press release.
More than 1.5 million students entered the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2010 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, according to the release. About 16,000 students were selected as finalists.