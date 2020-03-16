One person recently pleaded guilty to a federal charge in relation to an overdose death in Dubuque, while a second person also is charged.
Mateusz D. Syryjczyk, 29, from Rockford, Ill., entered the plea in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids to a charge of misprision of a felony. The conviction is punishable by up to three years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000. A sentencing hearing has not been scheduled yet.
Meanwhile, Jacqueline M. Birch is charged with distribution/aiding and abetting the distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death. Her trial is scheduled for May 11.
According to court documents and a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Syryjczyk, Birch and a person whose name has not been released bought "purported heroin" from a house in Dubuque on the night of May 26.
The trio then went to a Dubuque hotel, where they used the drugs and the other person began to overdose.
"Birch and Syryjczyk did not immediately call 911, but, over the course of multiple hours, Birch would occasionally perform CPR on the individual to restore some breathing function, though the person never regained consciousness," the release states.
Eventually, they called 911, but Syryjczyk took drug paraphernalia from the room to prevent police from finding it. He also lied to officers about what had happened to the person, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
"An autopsy later determined the cause of death was use of heroin, fentanyl and valeryl fentanyl," the release states.