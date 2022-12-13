Students and staff in the Dubuque Community School District will follow a calendar next school year that closely mirrors the one used for the past several years.
School board members on Monday unanimously approved a calendar for the 2023-2024 school year that was proposed last month. They opted not to approve a proposed 2024-2025 calendar after Superintendent Amy Hawkins recommended waiting to see if state officials grant districts additional flexibility around start dates.
The first day of school for the 2023-2024 school year will be Aug. 23, which is the earliest date that districts can start classes under state law.
Students will have three days off at Thanksgiving, about 1.5 weeks off around the winter holidays and a weeklong spring break in March. The last scheduled day of classes will be May 29, with high school graduation to be held May 25.
District officials typically approve two school year calendars at the same time, and a calendar for the 2024-2025 academic year was proposed last month alongside the 2023-2024 one.
However, that calendar set June 3, 2025, as the final scheduled day of classes, which Hawkins said prompted concerns from community and staff when the district sought feedback on the calendars. The date is later than the district’s typical final scheduled day, especially since snow days likely will be added to the end of the year.
Hawkins reminded board members that Aug. 23, 2024, is a Friday, meaning the rest of the school year is “pushed forward” based on how the days of the week align throughout the year.
However, she said Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo recently formed a committee and is seeking feedback on chapter 12 of Iowa Administrative Code, which includes the requirement that schools start the year no earlier than Aug. 23.
“We’ve heard from the Department of Education that there is a possibility they will look to give schools a little more flexibility around their calendar and start date,” she said after the meeting. “There’s no guarantees, but I’d hate to approve a (2024-2025) calendar and then have to make changes.”
Hawkins said next year, the district plans to return to its cycle of approving two calendars at the same time, which next fall would be for the 2024-2025 and 2025-2026 school years.
Also at Monday’s meeting, school board members unanimously approved a new district policy regulating employee expression, which is required by state law.
The policy uses state-recommended language and dictates that while the First Amendment protects employees’ speech when they speak as individual citizens, any employee expression, including activity on social media, that “has an adverse impact on district operations” can be subject to discipline, “up to and including termination.”
“(This policy) pretty much formalizes what we already do,” said Brian Kuhle, the district’s chief human resources officer. “It’s essentially a way of covering the district’s legal requirements while also outlining employee rights.”
A similar employee expression policy caused controversy in Maquoketa Community School District earlier this fall in connection with a pair of flags supporting LGBTQ+ Pride and the Black Lives Matter movement in the classroom of a Maquoketa High School English teacher.
Last month, the Maquoketa board approved an amended version of the policy that removed a sentence requiring that classroom displays be “primarily focused on curriculum,” which is not part of the state’s recommended language and is not included in the Dubuque district’s version.
After the meeting, Dubuque Community School Board Member Nancy Bradley said she felt the Dubuque district’s policy was clear and fair for staff. Bradley worked for Dubuque Community Schools for 47 years before retiring in 2017 as director of elementary education.
“I feel really good that we now have a policy that clarifies this topic so that our teachers and other staff members know what’s expected of them,” she said.
Also Monday, the board:
Reappointed Kate Parks as board president and Lisa Wittman as board vice president.
Approved awarding a construction bid for a project replacing the roof of Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School to Jim Giese Commercial Roofing, Inc., for $974,135. The project will be completed during the summer of 2023.
