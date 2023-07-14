Today, Epworth Fire Station, 191 Jacoby Drive E., Epworth, Iowa
7 p.m. to 11:55 p.m. The 75th-annual event will raise money for the department. Hot food, beer and other refreshments available. Silent auction, kids inflatable rides and other events on tap. Mark Zalaznik will play music. Admission: free. More information: www.epworthiowafire.org.
Recommended for you
47th Annual Great River Thresher Days
Today through Sunday, Great River Threshing Grounds, 99 Centennial St., Miles, Iowa
6:30 p.m. parade today, followed by kids games, Farmer Olympics and live music. Events start again at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. After an 8 a.m. 5K run/walk on Saturday, cars, trucks and tractors will be shown at the threshing grounds. Also at around 10 a.m. on Saturday, exhibitions begin for old-time industrial demonstrations, including blacksmithing, log sawing and shingle making, with others throughout the weekend. Games, a BBQ contest and a pedal pull round out Saturday’s events. Sunday’s schedule includes breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m., more demonstrations and livestock shows. Admission: Free. More information: www.facebook.com/GreatRiverThreshers.
Weird and Wonderful Insects
Today, Casper Bluff Land and Water Reserve, 870 S. Pilot Knob Road, Galena, Ill.
7 to 11:30 p.m. Chicago Field Museum entomologist Jim Louderman will present on area insects and moths. Attendees are asked to bring a light source to better see the insects after dark. Follow signs upon arriving. Admission: Free. More information and weather updates: www.jdcf.org/events.
Touch-a-Truck
Saturday, Depot Park, 91 Bouthillier St., Galena, Ill.
9 to 11 a.m. The Galena Public Library invites kids of kindergarten-to-sixth-grade age to explore fire engines, ambulances, construction equipment and more at Depot Park. Admission: Free. More information: galenalibrary.org/event/touch-a-truck.
Southwest Music Festival
Saturday, 2nd St., Platteville, Wis.
Gates open at 11 a.m. Historical 2nd St. will have two stages set up for a day of live music. Food and drink available for purchase. Attendees can bring chairs. Admission: $25 per person. More information: www.platteville.com/events/southwest-music-festival.
Denny Diamond & The All Night Show Band: Neil Diamond Tribute