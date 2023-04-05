PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Four incumbents will retain their seats on the Platteville School Board after beating out two newcomers for four open spots in Tuesday's election.

Matt Zielinski, Josh Grabandt and Curt Timlin all will assume three-year terms, earning 2,155, 1,937 and 1,909 votes respectively. Fourth-place vote getter Steve Obershaw will assume a one-year term after receiving 1,789 votes.

