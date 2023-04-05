PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Four incumbents will retain their seats on the Platteville School Board after beating out two newcomers for four open spots in Tuesday's election.
Matt Zielinski, Josh Grabandt and Curt Timlin all will assume three-year terms, earning 2,155, 1,937 and 1,909 votes respectively. Fourth-place vote getter Steve Obershaw will assume a one-year term after receiving 1,789 votes.
The four board members beat out challengers Ashley Oyen and Joey Larson, who earned 1,544 and 817 votes respectively.
Grabandt is the current board president, while Zielinski is clerk and Timlin is treasurer. Obershaw previously served on the board from 1985 to 2018 and was reappointed in December.
Below is a listing of notable local races in southwest Wisconsin, with complete but unofficial results.
Cities
Benton Village Board
Trustees (4 seats, three two-year terms and a 1-year term)
Ken Farrey (i)— 159
Cal Robbins (i)— 110
Jill Knight (i)— 180
David Ralph (i) — 80
Joe Slater— 144
Village president
Scott Cruse (i)
Cassville Village Board
Trustees (3 seats)
Don Harbaugh— 157
George Mickelson — 133
Sue Munro — 225
John Lau (write-in) -- 4
Isaac Okey— 239
Robert Vogt Jr. (i) — 143
Village president
Jared Kasten (current trustee) — 246
Karl Keicher — 83
Cuba City Common Council
District 1 — Steve Tranel (i)
District 2 — Betty Loeffelholz (i)
District 3 — Nathan Moris (i)
District 4 — Tim Hazen (i)
Darlington City Council
District 1 — Cynthia Corley (i)
District 2 — David Roelli (i)
District 3 — John Sonsalla
Dickeyville Village Board
Trustees (3 seats)
Amy Ginter (i)
Jeff Busch (i)
Village President:
Matt Gantenbein (i)
Fennimore City Council
Ward 1: Jeff Hagen (i)
Ward 2: David Streif (i)
Ward 3: Jessie Strack (i)
Ward 4: Adam Day (i)
Hazel Green Board of Trustees
Trustees (3 seats)
Scot Leifker— 192
Mark Redfearn (i)— 210
Rob Schmidt (i) — 161
Bill Wiegman (i)— 188
Village president
Doug Kruser -- 268
Kevin Zeller (write-in) -- 1
Lancaster Common Council
At-large (2 seats)
Kaden Crapp
Kate Reuter
District 2
Shayne LaBudda
District 4
No candidates filed. Write-in results not yet available.
Platteville Common Council
At-large (1 seat)
Kathy Kopp (i)
District 2
Barb Daus (current council president and District 3 council member, who now lives in District 2 because of redistricting)
