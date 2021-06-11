A Dubuque fifth grade student is the national winner of an online safety poster contest.
Whitney Hohmann, who attends Carver Elementary School, is one of 13 national winners in the Multi-State Information Sharing & Analysis Center’s annual Kids Safe Online Poster Contest, according to a news release.
Additionally, Hohmann and a classmate, Joseph Alkhoury, both were named winners in the state level of the contest.
Hohmann’s poster encourages students to “Bee Careful!” while online and Alkhoury’s message is to “Take Time Before Your Post!”
Hohmann’s artwork will be included in a cybersafety activity book produced in October.
All fifth graders at Carver are given the opportunity to participate in the Kids Safe Online Poster Contest.
This year marks the third year in a row that Carver students have represented Iowa in the national competition.