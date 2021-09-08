Sorry, an error occurred.
A puppet-show parody of a popular sitcom is coming next year to Dubuque.
“That Golden Girls Show: A Puppet Parody” will be performed Feb. 4 at Five Flags Theater, the venue announced Tuesday.
The show parodies moments from the sitcom with puppets portraying characters Blanche, Dorothy, Rose and Sophia.
Tickets will be available beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at the Five Flags box office and online at FiveFlagsCenter.com and Ticketmaster.
