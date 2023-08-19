Dubuque County officials recently have begun the process to sell a list of small, scattered, county-owned properties that long have sat mostly unused.
At its meeting on Monday, Aug. 21, the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing before considering a notice of sale for 10 such parcels.
The parcels were identified by Dubuque County Auditor Kevin Dragotto, who recently developed a plan for selling unwanted county properties. Selling the properties will put them on the county’s property tax rolls at a time when county revenues are tighter due to recent state reforms.
“All 10 of these parcels were run through with conservation and roads (departments) to make sure the county has no interest,” Dragotto told Supervisors at a recent meeting. “I also, as a courtesy, ran them by the City of Dubuque but did not hear back with any interest from them.”
Most of the 10 properties are in Dubuque’s North End neighborhood — most adjacent to or on the bluffs overlooking Heritage Trail within the Dubuque city limits. Generally, the properties are portions of the woods between residences’ back yards.
“The map comes up and shows — in these cases — a lot of trees,” said Supervisor Ann McDonough, at the recent meeting. “There are no roads to (most of) them. It’s (mostly) cliffs.”
Because of the tricky topography and the properties having been left undeveloped for decades in most cases, officials said they expect neighboring landowners to purchase the parcels.
“Adjacent landowners is how we’re probably going to sell most of the properties we have,” Dragotto said. “I expect them to go for such a small amount of money that it will add to the tax rolls and not cost the landowner much.”
McDonough said adjacent owners purchasing the properties would be the least messy option.
“I do hope that it’s adjacent property owners who do purchase,” she said. “There was a time when folks would purchase all of these miscellaneous parcels everywhere in hope that maybe the city would need to put a street through it or something. But the neighbors would ultimately care for it, maintain it, groom it for 20 years or so.”
Officials plan to directly notify neighboring landowners of the parcels being for sale before other potential buyers but do not guarantee bids from neighbors will win.
“After the public hearing, if there’s no material substance that comes to it, we’ll send out the first round of letters to adjacent landowners for them to respond,” Dragotto said. “Upon that response, we will send out notice of public bidding. Once that concludes, the auditor’s office will open up the bids.
“Then we’ll present the findings and documentation to the Board of Supervisors to make the ultimate decision. We do have the ability to decide, right up to the last minute, that we do not want to move forward with selling.”