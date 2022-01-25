BELLEVUE, Iowa — Bellevue Community School District officials recently got an updated price tag for renovations at the district’s aging elementary school.
School board members reviewed an assessment of the elementary school, completed by MODUS Engineering and OPN Architects.
The assessment noted that the building, parts of which were constructed in 1848, requires substantial updates to bring it into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act and various mechanical and electrical code requirements. Those updates are estimated to cost about $9.1 million.
Superintendent Tom Meyer said that cost does not include an expansion of the building to address a current lack of space. Also not included are updates to flooring, painting and technology.
If those issues were to be addressed in any planned renovations, Meyer said, the cost could be $15 million to $20 million.
School board members will discuss the results of the assessment at their February meeting. Meyer said he anticipates that the district will schedule a community meeting to allow parents and district residents to share their thoughts on the future of the building.
“There will be opportunities for community input as we are trying to meet the needs of our students,” he said.