SAVANNA, Ill. -- It might take several months for authorities to identify the skeletal remains found late last month in Savanna in a swampy bog owned by Canadian Pacific Railroad.
The skeletal remains were found Feb. 29, according to a release from Savanna police. However, the remains were not fully excavated until March 9, as investigators were "hampered by terrain, weather and frozen swamp," the release stated.
It is unknown how long the remains have been in the swamp. There are no known missing persons in the immediate Savanna area, authorities said.
The remains will be examined by a forensic anthropologist at Loyola University. If DNA can be recovered, it will be checked against a national database for a possible ID.
Police said the process might take several months. There is nothing at the scene that suggests foul play, according to authorities.