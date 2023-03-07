A split Dubuque County Board of Supervisors voted to move two townships’ boundaries to match the City of Dubuque’s, as a possible way out of a lawsuit over funding Linwood Cemetery.
The lawsuit in question is between the Iowa Insurance Division — which has managed Linwood Cemetery since July 2020 — the county, the city, and Dubuque and Julien Townships. Those townships contain the cemetery and so were ordered by the state to levy taxes to help fund the cemetery, the board of which has been unable to fully fund it independently.
But only residents of townships outside a city’s limits pay taxes levied by township boards of trustees. So, Dubuque County Attorney Scott Nelson proposed that the county Board of Supervisors change township boundaries to not include any residents outside the City of Dubuque.
“I think this ends the lawsuit by doing this,” Nelson told the Board of Supervisors on Monday. “This lawsuit goes nowhere because this cemetery lies in no township and not in the county (jurisdiction).”
Nelson said that by changing the boundaries the Board of Supervisors can still work with the city and state to find a political solution to the cemetery’s funding, but escapes the legal solution.
“The time to sit down and have these discussions was 2½ years ago before we got into this mess,” he said. “You’d be better off sitting down and discussing this politically without this lawsuit hanging over our head.”
Nelson took office in January, after which he discovered the lawsuit filed during his predecessor C.J. May III’s term and never forwarded to other county officials.
Nelson’s counsel was enough to convince Supervisor Wayne Kenniker, who said he was willing to further discuss the cemetery with the county but moved to approve the boundary change.
“I think they should be handled separately,” Kenniker said, of the legal and political processes.
City of Dubuque Attorney Crenna Brumwell — who participated in the lawsuit before the county’s recent engagement — questioned Nelson’s opinion that the boundary change settled the legal issue.
“I don’t think the lawsuit goes away because of this action,” she told the Board of Supervisors. “It does for the townships, but I don’t know if it does for the county. That’s more of a question for the assistant attorney general assigned to the suit.”
Nelson said the city only wanted to talk now because he had found a way out of the lawsuit — the boundary change resolution — for the county.
“The county and the townships have been brought into this by the city to dump this on the county,” he said. “Now we have the city saying ‘Oh, we want to have a conversation.’”
Brumwell acknowledged that the lawsuit was brought into the county and tied to the county and townships at the city’s request, although the state had initiated it.
Supervisor Ann McDonough wished to table the matter until the legal impacts were understood better, since there was no strict deadline for the county to make a decision, calling the issue a “tangled web.” She also said Nelson’s tone concerned her.
“I don’t feel that I’m being dumped on or that anyone is trying to take advantage,” she said, noting that she was a retired attorney. “I’m worried that if we do what’s before us now, it could be precipitous. Unintended consequences is what Crenna is talking about.”
McDonough voted against Kenniker’s motion to approve the resolution Nelson proposed.
Supervisor Harley Pothoff voted to approve the resolution, per Nelson’s recommendation, breaking the tie.
“I understand both sides of this, but I also understand that Attorney Brumwell is representing the city and Attorney Nelson is representing the county,” he said. “We have asked for (Nelson’s) opinion. He has given his opinion.”
