SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Meet & Greet Singles 50+, 5 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.
Open Gym Play — Family Open Basketball, 6:30 p.m., Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School, 2001 Radford Road.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior fitness friends exercise; 11:30 lunch.
Saturday
Clothes Give Away, 9 a.m., Dubuque Church of God, 1496 Central Ave. Clothes of all sizes for all ages. All are welcome. Details: The Rev. Kuhn, 563-581-3101.
Galena (Ill.) Farmers Market, 9 a.m., Prairie Ridge of Galena, 1 Prairie Ridge Drive.
Imagination Center, 10:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Biermann Road. Explore and create at three creation stations. For those in kindergarten and older.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
St. Luke’s Fabulous Friday Artist Performance Series, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 1199 Main St. (accessible drop off alley entrance). Free. 12:05 p.m. performance: Charles Barland, organ; Sue Hattel, clarinet; Ann Duchow, violin; and David Patterson, cello; Desserts follow. Donations accepted for People In Need and church Jesus Fund.
Andy Wilberding, 8 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Riverboat Lounge.
Jeff Theisen, 5 p.m., Sundown Mountain, 16991 Asbury Road, Tips Up Food & Spirits.
Ron Lubbers, 6 p.m., Timmerman’s Supper Club, 7777 Timmerman Drive, East Dubuque, Ill.
Steep Canyon Rangers, 7:30 p.m., University of Dubuque, 2255 Bennett St., Heritage Center.
Theresa Rosetta, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St.
Saturday
John Moran, 8 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Riverboat Lounge.
Joie Wails, 1:30 p.m., Sundown Mountain, 16991 Asbury Road, Tips Up Food & Spirits.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 9 p.m., Dog House Lounge, 1646 Asbury Road.
Latin Club Night featuring DJ Papi, 9 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St.
Matt McPherson, 7 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
LITERARY ARTS
Saturday
Galena LitFest: Jane Austen and the Uses of the Gothic, 2 p.m., Galena (Ill.) Public Library, 601 S. Bench St. Using examples from “Northanger Abbey,” Carol Poston, professor emerita, St. Xavier University, will examine how Austen used the tradition of the female Gothic.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 1024, 7:30 a.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St., enter main door, turn right to Living Faith Center. Weigh-in available between 7:45-8:45, meeting follows at 9. Details: 563-542-0782.
Alcoholics Anonymous Living Sober Group, 9 a.m., Dubuque AA, 1646 Asbury Road. Details: 563-557-9196.
Alcoholics Anonymous — Vision for Hope Group, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, sixth floor. Details: 563-557-9196.
Saturday
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Attitude Adjustment Group, 1166 Main St., lower level. Details: 563-557-9196.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road, suite 7. Just the first 164 Pages Group.
Al-Anon Saturday Morning AFG, 9 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, conference room 1B.
AA Women’s Group, 10:30 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
Pet Loss Support Group, 11 a.m., Dubuque Regional Humane Society, 4242 Chavenelle Road. Assists people through the grieving process of losing a pet. Free. Open to public.
Debtors Anonymous, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1H. Money and debt meeting from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., with quiet time for working on numbers from 11:30 to noon. Details: debtorsanonymous.org.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Saturday
DIY Photo Tiles, 10:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Collage and waterproof tiles for unique coasters or connectible wall art. Bring photos (computer printed paper is OK), or use our magazines for images. For those in sixth grade and older, including adults.
Safe Maker Training, 10 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive, Asbury, Iowa. Learn the safety basics for the Makerspace materials, and use supplies on Open Cabinet days without supervision. Training takes 15-30 minutes. Register on website. For ages 16 and older.