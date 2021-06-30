Charges recently were dismissed against a Dubuque woman accused of human trafficking.
Meirong Li, 57, had been charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with human trafficking and pimping. Authorities said she and her husband, John R. Hart, ran a pair of massage parlors where prostitution occurred.
Facing the same charges, Hart entered an Alford plea in late 2019 for the pimping charge. Such a plea is not an admission of guilt, but the defendant acknowledges that sufficient evidence for a conviction exists. The human trafficking charge was dismissed as part of a plea deal, and Hart was sentenced to five years in prison.
County Attorney C.J. May III recently filed a motion to dismiss both charges against Li. He said that based on the evidence available, prosecutors did not feel confident they had enough evidence to get a conviction in the case.
“It was a difficult decision to ultimately come to, but ultimately, we always seek justice in all the cases we handle, and sometimes there’s convictions and sometimes there’s not,” he said.
Heather Jackson, an attorney for Li, said she felt prosecutors could not link Li “to the knowing conduct of her husband.”
“It was my impression that (Li) either didn’t know what she was a part of or was also a victim,” Jackson said.
Li and Hart were arrested in 2017 and charged following an investigation into suspected prostitution at two massage parlors owned by the couple.
Court documents state that investigators talked to multiple men who reported receiving sexual favors from workers at Flower Garden Massage and 485 TuiNa Studio, and that a pair of undercover officers were solicited for sex when they visited the businesses, which were owned by Hart.
Two employees of the businesses also were initially arrested and charged with prostitution, though those charges were dismissed later in 2017.
May said this week that based on depositions in the case, “the assessment of the evidence was quite different” when it came to Hart’s culpability, compared to that of his wife.
“In these types of operations, people have played different roles and have different knowledge of what’s going on and what’s not going on, and as the discovery came through ... we just felt we didn’t have sufficient evidence to obtain a conviction against (Li),” May said.
Jackson said Li did not appear to know that she was involved in a trafficking situation, noting that Li came to the U.S. from China in 2013 as a refugee and does not speak English. Much of the state’s proof dealt with financial records and online ads for the businesses, she said. The ads were all in English, and the couple’s banking transactions were conducted in the U.S.
Jackson said she feels dismissing the charges was the right decision in Li’s case.
“I just have never, after about 100 hours of going through the court file and discovery and the investigation and spending a few hours with her, I never felt like she was the person that the state was looking for,” Jackson said.