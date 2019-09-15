Aging came in stages for Inez Schultz.
When she moved into a Dubuque assisted-living facility in 2013, she dolefully turned in the keys to her car and apartment.
Initially, she thrived, but after several years, it grew apparent to Schultz’s daughter, Anna Decker, of Dubuque, that the arrangement was unsustainable.
Schultz’s vision had deteriorated from macular degeneration, and she sometimes would forget to take her medication.
Small incidents happened with increasing frequency — dropped jars, spilled liquids.
And then there were the falls. Decker counted about six times Schultz fell within a six-month period starting in late 2018.
Schultz, now 96, resisted the suggestion that she move into a nursing home.
“It was a little frustrating,” Decker said. “Maybe I hadn’t figured out a way to try to convince her that this was in her best interest. But it was still her choice. I was trying to honor her wishes.”
After a stroke in April, Schultz relented and moved to Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque.
Schultz’s reluctance to move into a long-term care facility is not uncommon among older adults, whose population is increasing. The U.S. Census Bureau projects that by 2035, 1 in every 5 U.S. residents — or 78 million people — will be 65 and older.
As the population grays, the number of people in need of long-term care also will swell. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services estimates that a 65-year-old adult today has a 70% chance of needing long-term care during the remainder of his or her life, for an average of three years.
Meanwhile, the number of older drivers steadily increased over the past decade. Last year in Iowa, 184,382 residents age 75 and older possessed driver’s licenses — an 80% jump since 2009.
As those figures grow, so, too, does the necessity that families broach the sometimes-delicate subjects of transportation and housing. Elderly parents and their adult children might find themselves in a role reversal for which neither is prepared.
A poll conducted by The Associated Press and National Opinion Research Center found that only 20% of Americans age 40 and older report having discussed their long-term-care preferences with their families. Thirty percent would rather not think about aging at all.
“Basically, it’s death that we’re talking about,” said Jon Meidinger, manager of Platteville (Wis.) Senior Center. “We just do not talk about that in our culture.”
ROAD RISK
Ruth Trausch, 86, recently renewed her driver’s license at the Iowa Department of Motor Vehicles station in Dubuque. Although one eye gives her trouble, she passed a vision screening — a requirement for all Iowa drivers who are at least 70 years old.
Trausch loves driving, but she considers the timing of her travel carefully. Early mornings and weekends are preferred, but holidays are off the table.
“I don’t drive in and out of Chicago anymore,” she added. “That’s terrible.”
Trausch’s experience is typical of older drivers, who are involved in fewer crashes due to self-imposed limitations such as avoiding rush-hour traffic.
However, with age, people experience declines in cognition, motor responses and vision, potentially compromising their driving abilities. Medical events also can leave lasting impairments.
Dubuque resident Lee Gutermuth, 83, stopped driving in October after 67 years behind the wheel. The aftereffects of a stroke left his right leg feeling numb.
“I just felt it wasn’t safe,” he said. “I had a couple of instances of stepping on the accelerator in a parking lot when it should have been the brakes. That kind of scared me.”
One study of older adults found that 17% of drivers made critical errors while operating a vehicle, such as failing to check the car’s blind spots or veering within their lane.
Fatal crash rates also start to increase in the 70 to 74 age range and are highest among drivers 85 and older — nearly double that of motorists age 16 through 19.
However, researchers attribute the heightened risk to older adults’ susceptibility to injury rather than a higher likelihood of crashing.
HANDING OVER THE KEYS
Once families are aware of an older adult’s challenges, they might struggle to address the issue. Experts recommend initiating a series of small conversations before the older driver’s abilities deteriorate.
Neil McCallum, the coordinator of AARP’s Driver Safety Program in Wisconsin, advises families to allay fears that driving cessation inevitably leads to isolation.
“When you plan your conversation with this individual, you need to think about, what are the obligations that this person has and why they need to drive a car,” he said.
McCallum also encourages families to capitalize on moments when older adults discuss their driving. Then, he said, suggest modifications to driving habits or explore transportation alternatives together.
For example, older drivers who frequently travel to church could ask a fellow parishioner for a ride. Those who shop at the grocery store daily could consolidate their runs and use a ride service.
Some older drivers prefer discussing their driving with a medical provider.
Dr. Amy Winsky, an internist at Medical Associates in Dubuque, approaches the topic carefully.
“I usually just try to address the fact that it’s for (their) safety, but also the safety of others,” she said.
Winsky sometimes refers patients to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for a clinical driving evaluation, which provides an overview of a driver’s risk.
There, occupational therapist Kelly Clemens runs patients through 90 minutes’ worth of tests to assess their vision, reaction time, range of motion, strength and attention.
“When people come in, they are pretty nervous, to say the least,” she said. “People very often tell me that, ‘I’ve been driving since I was 14 years old. I’ve never had an accident.’ People are very defensive in that they want to protect themselves.”
Anyone who is concerned about a person’s driving in Iowa can file an evaluation request with the state Department of Transportation.
DOT staff can require a driving examination, which might include vision and cognitive screenings, as well as knowledge and on-road driving tests. Failure can result in the suspension of driving privileges.
In 2018, the DOT received 1,965 requests for evaluation for drivers age 65 and older. That same year, the DOT suspended or denied the issuance of 535 licenses due to physical or mental incapability.
Some older drivers simply do not renew their licenses, either by choice or because they became incapacitated or died. In 2018, 8,600 licenses expired and were not renewed among Iowa drivers 65 and older.
In Wisconsin, residents can follow a similar procedure as those in Iowa to submit reports about potentially unsafe drivers. Illinois does not accept reports from concerned citizens on drivers thought to be unsafe but does accept reports from law enforcement and physicians.
HEALTH IMPACTS
While some might rush to confiscate the keys following a crash, the loss of driving privileges either by disability or by order can devastate older adults — particularly in areas without established public transportation systems.
“It’s a shock and it’s very confining because you’ve been used to having freedom going wherever you wanted to go, when you wanted to go,” said Gutermuth, who relies on private car services for travel. “Now, you have to plan those kinds of things so that you can meet a schedule.”
Nearly 80% of older adults live in suburban and rural areas where they depend on automobiles.
Meanwhile, researchers estimate that life expectancy exceeds the loss of driving by six years in men and 10 years in women.
The psychological impacts are significant, as driving cessation can result in a loss of independence and social opportunities.
Decades of research indicate that chronic isolation and loneliness increase the risks of alcoholism, dementia, depression, high blood pressure and suicide.
RETURN TO THE ROAD
At an assisted-living facility in Dubuque, Cleone Smith relies upon his “wheels” — a metal walker — to get around.
The 92-year-old has been unable to drive since a fall in 2018 that left him with a fractured hip and several broken ribs.
Smith’s Iowa driver’s license has expired and a second from Arizona, where he previously lived part of the year, is void because Smith now lacks an Arizona residence. That fact irks him.
“My kid said, ‘You can’t drive a car. Hell, if you have a wreck, they’ll be suing everyone around,’” Cleone said, recalling a conversation with his son Jeff Smith. “They’re putting a lot of the heat on me that way, and I don’t like that.”
Cleone’s family hopes to see him fully recover before he returns to the road.
“It’s not that I don’t want him to drive, but he’s going to have to take his driving test … before he’s able to get the keys again,” Jeff said.
Clemens, the occupational therapist, said in her 20 years of practice, she has observed an increasing number of older patients seek to resume driving after experiencing a major medical event.
“People are driven to continue to drive,” she said.
An array of interventions exists to help older drivers operate their vehicles safely, from driver-retraining programs to automobile modifications.
A review by American Occupational Therapy Association found that older drivers who engaged in computer-based speed-of-processing training improved their reaction times and performance on driving simulators. Training on simulators likewise boosted road performance and safe-driving practices.
The American Automobile Association also offers an interactive website to help people identify assistive technology that can be installed in their vehicles. Accommodations include adjustable brakes and accelerator foot pedals, a rear backup camera, front and rear sensor warning systems and glare-reducing side mirrors.
AARP offers Smart Driver and CarFit programs to educate drivers about current driving conditions and to have experts adjust their vehicle’s configurations to increase control.
But some see a solution in removing people from the driver’s seat altogether.
Dr. Sherrilene Classen, a professor of occupational therapy at University of Florida, studies older drivers’ perceptions of self-driving vehicles, which experts predict will be deployed within 15 to 20 years.
“People who did not have access previously to mobility in the community are now going to be able to get mobility,” she said.
LIVING INDEPENDENTLY
For many older adults, just as important as driving is living at home. Independence is a source of self-esteem.
Janet Buls, health and wellness program coordinator at Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging, said staff members offer resources with the aim of empowering older adults. The agency serves 18 counties, including Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque and Jackson counties.
“People want to retain their independence,” she said. “They will say, ‘I want to age in my own home. I want to age in my community.’”
Interventions such as hiring a home aide, fall-proofing a residence or utilizing a ride service can obviate the need for institutional care and save money.
Dr. Elaine Eshbaugh, a professor of gerontology at the University of Northern Iowa, said families must balance the need for an older adult’s safety with their need for independence.
“It does impact their quality of life,” Eshbaugh said. “Risk is part of life, and we have to decide how much risk is allowable in those situations and how much risk that person is comfortable with.”
WHEN IT’S TIME
Julie Woodyard, of Dubuque, said convincing her mother to move into an assisted-living facility required multiple conversations involving herself and her siblings.
Woodyard’s mother, Mildred Conzett, died July 31 at age 91.
Prior to her death, Conzett weakened as she coped with the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease while living in her condominium. She received a few hours of assistance from a home aide, but Woodyard feared those moments when her mother was alone while Woodyard was at work.
Older adults might not receive the message with open ears, but Woodyard recommends that children persist.
“The first time she didn’t want to even acknowledge that anything was happening — that we even needed to have the conversation — but as time went on, it was really apparent,” Woodyard said. “She finally got tired of us whining.”
Tracy Connolly observes different levels of preparation for the transition to long-term care among the families that arrive at her office at Bell Tower Retirement Community in East Dubuque, Ill.
Often, the urgency with which families seek long-term housing for an older adult depends on the level of care they seek.
Sometimes, a cata-strophic event leads to a frantic search for nursing services, said Connolly.
Additionally, older adults tend to initiate the search for independent living, while children often oversee the arrangements for memory care, which is secure housing for adults with memory loss.
The move into a long-term-care facility is “life-changing” for all involved.
“We’ve had many people who moved here from the farm that they took care of for 60-plus years,” Connolly said. “That’s traumatic.”
Accompanying the move is often a grieving period, during which the older adult’s condition might deteriorate.
“New environments often provoke a lot of anxiety,” said Winsky, the Medical Associates physician. “On the contrary, we also see improvements in their mood and anxiety if they have more social interactions with other people.”
Woodyard thinks her mother never adjusted to assisted living. Conzett kept to herself.
“She had them bring her food to her room, or she would pretend like she was sleeping when they came for meals,” Woodyard said. “She was just sassy.”
LONG-TERM CARE
Schultz, the Sunnycrest Manor resident, said her weakening condition convinced her it was time to move into a nursing facility.
Fortunately, the institution accepts Medicaid, on which she currently depends, and her disabled son, Martin Schultz, also lives there.
“Now that I’m here, I feel this is where I belong,” Inez said. “They have the care that I need. They have the equipment.”
She struggles to see, but when wheeled in front of a piano, her muscle memory kicks in and she knocks out a tune on the electric piano located in the foyer.
Inez’s goal is to live to 100.
“I’m very content to be here for the rest of my life,” she said. “It’s the care that makes people human.”