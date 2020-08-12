MAQUOKETA, Iowa – Several businesses in Maquoketa remain without power this morning.
The businesses include Theisen’s, Taco John’s, RonAnn’s Flowers and Gifts, Sybesma Eye & Vision Center, Obie’s Bar & Restaurant, Frenzi Coffee, Fidelity Bank & Trust and Dutrac Community Credit Union, according to Maquoketa Area Chamber of Commerce.
Chamber Executive Director Wendy McCartt said the businesses all are located on the west side of U.S. 61 and are all Alliant Energy customers. McCartt said these businesses have not been given a time frame for when power will be restored. Immediate attempts to reach Alliant Energy by phone were unsuccessful.
While many of these businesses have closed, McCartt said some are still trying to operate without power. Theisen’s remains open, guiding customers through the store with flashlights.
McCartt said the restaurants, including Taco John’s and Obie’s, have been particularly impacted by the power loss due to them being unable to properly refrigerate their food supplies.
“It’s tough on all the businesses, but they are being hit the worst by this,” McCartt said.