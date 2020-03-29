GALENA, Ill. — A project to establish a “natural burial” cemetery in Jo Daviess County has secured approval from the county board.
Jo Daviess County Board members this month voted, 11-3, to approve the request from the Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation to obtain a special-use permit that allows for the development of the cemetery.
Board Members Steve Allendorf, Robert Heuerman and John Lang opposed the motion, while Lucas Bourquin, Diane Gallagher and John Korth were not present.
The foundation plans to create a 16-acre cemetery at Casper Bluff Nature and Water Reserve. The site would exclusively partake in “conservation burials.”
Those buried at the cemetery would not be embalmed, and their coffins would be made of biodegradable material.
No standing headstones would be allowed, and a section of woods would be dedicated for cremated ashes to be scattered. Foundation officials previously stated they hope to open the cemetery in October.