MONTICELLO, Iowa — An area woman recently won a $10,000 lottery prize.

Kristine Frimml, of Monticello, won the prize playing the $30 Colossal Crossword scratch game, according to the Iowa Lottery.

The announcement states that Frimml purchased the ticket at Casey’s on Rockdale Road in Dubuque.

The Iowa Lottery website lists the odds of winning a $10,000 prize in the Colossal Crossword game as 1 in about 40,000.

