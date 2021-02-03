The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Daniel S. Baal, 33, of 755 Fenelon Place, was arrested at 11:28 a.m. Tuesday at Hy-Vee, 400 S. Locust St., on charges of possession of methamphetamine and providing false identification information.
- Everett R. Winfrey, 34, of 592 Jefferson St., was arrested at 6:06 p.m. Monday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging unlawful possession of prescription drugs, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of failure to appear.