The University of Dubuque’s Heritage Center was filled with a younger crowd than usual Friday as the Wahlert Catholic High School Band gathered for masterclasses led by the Columbus Symphony.
Teens hoisted their horns in a costume shop, clarinets in a theatre and flutes in an art classroom.
“I’ve never met someone who’s a professional musician before,” freshman clarinet player Alexa Jaeger said. “They had a lot of different advice to offer.”
In the horn room, symphony musicians Julia Rose, Adam Koch and Brian Mangrum led a lesson.
When Mangrum asked what the students were working on, “The Star-Spangled Banner” was mentioned. Inspired, Mangrum led the group in a small part of “O Canada.”
The musicians explained that, when it comes to warming up, even professional musicians rely on the basics.
“We’re all professionals and we still do it,” Rose said during the lesson. “It’s vitally important, I think.”
Wahlert band director David Bechard was happy to hear that — he’s often stressing the importance of the basics.
“Just to have it said to them from somebody else, they finally hear it,” Bechard said. “So it’s great to justify what it is that I tell them and what we do on a daily basis.”
UD music professor and university organist Charles Barland said the classes were an opportunity to share artistry with the community, inspired by the dedication of a new 21-ton, 3,033-pipe organ.
It took six months to assemble. To highlight the new addition, the university invited the Columbus Symphony from Ohio and guest organist Alan Morrison for a dedication event today.
On Tuesday, Morrison led a masterclass with four UD students. While the Wahelrt students were on campus Friday, the symphony’s string quartet performed at area retirement homes.
“We’re very excited about the opportunity to hear from the symphony, to learn from professional musicians and to watch people make music, especially this year when music-making has been a real struggle,” Bechard said before the classes.
In addition to the livestreamed organ dedication, also on the schedule for today is another round of masterclasses with students from other schools, some from the university and others as young as fifth grade.
“It was interesting to be exposed to different music styles in percussion,” freshman percussionist Audrey O’Neill said.
Wahlert junior Johnny Freund was one of the saxophone players picking up tips Friday. Freund has also dabbled in piano, flute, trap set, guitar, bass and accordion and he’s thought about pursuing music in the future.
“I think it’s a great opportunity, especially for us as a band to just see a professional group and how they work,” Freund said. “I think it’ll provide us with a lot of new techniques and things that we can work on when we go back to our own band.”