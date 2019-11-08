A longtime lawmaker from Dubuque has resigned from his position with a Democratic presidential candidate’s campaign following media reports that he offered to pay people for endorsements.
Pat Murphy, who represented Dubuque in the Iowa House of Representatives for years, had been serving as Tom Steyer’s Iowa political director. Steyer, a billionaire philanthropist, is one of several people hoping to earn the party’s nomination to challenge Republican President Donald Trump in 2020.
The Associated Press this week reported that Murphy offered several notable Iowa officials money or financial assistance in exchange for public endorsements of Steyer’s campaign. Murphy described the alleged exchanges as “miscommunication.”
According to a statement released Friday afternoon from Steyer campaign manager Heather Hargreaves, Murphy has resigned “effective immediately.”
“Our campaign policy is clear that we will not engage in this kind of activity or any kind of communication that could be perceived as improper,” Hargreaves said in the statement. “Violation of this policy is not tolerated.”