PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — In light of the potential spread of Wuhan coronavirus, University of Wisconsin-Platteville announced today that it is prohibiting university-sponsored travel to China.
The decision applies to all undergraduate, graduate and professional students in all programs of study along with faculty and staff, according to a press release. The university also is discouraging all nonwork travel to China during the spring semester.
Federal officials also are advising against all travel to China, where almost 10,000 cases of the new virus have been reported, mainly in and around Wuhan.
UW-P also said today that "there remains no immediate or known threat" of the virus at the university.
Six UW-P students recently returned from Wuhan.
They were screened for the coronavirus at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago when they returned from China last week, officials said. None of the six showed any symptoms of the disease, but they continue "self-monitoring for any possible symptoms," according to UW-P.
The six all live in the same residence hall, but they are not under any form of quarantine.