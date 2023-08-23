The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors met this week with its primary lobbying representatives to state lawmakers to discuss the impact of property tax reforms on local government.
Lobbyists for Urban County Coalition also shared early news of what local governments can expect in the 2024 Iowa legislative session based on what they have heard from leaders in the Iowa Legislature. According to the coalition, the Republican majority in Des Moines is poised to further reform property taxes and could target local sales tax revenues.
Dubuque County is among the state’s largest urban counties, which are represented by the coalition, as laws can impact those counties differently than more rural ones.
In the 2023 legislative session, one of the laws passed with the biggest impact to counties was a property tax reform. It requires local governments to reduce property tax levies if revenue growth exceeds set caps, requires more reporting and consolidates 15 tax levies available to cities into their general services levy. The law also created a $3,250 property tax exemption for Iowans age 65 and older that will double in 2024, and it also increased exemptions for veterans to $4,000 with no income threshold.
According to Dubuque County officials, the full impact of the revenue growth caps still was uncertain as of this week’s meeting. But the exemptions for older adults and veterans are estimated to reduce Dubuque County revenues by more than $500,000 when they are fully implemented.
Lobbyist Gary Grant said the specific language in the reform that hit counties particularly hard was a change from older adults receiving a tax credit — which the state reimbursed — to an exemption.
“Now (the state doesn’t) have to fund them,” he said. “You do, because that directly reduces your taxable value.”
Supervisor Harley Pothoff said that change was indicative of a trend of unfunded mandates on local governments coming from Des Moines.
“It’s easy to pass laws when it doesn’t cost you anything,” he said.
Grant said he has heard talk of a “round two” of property tax reform next year. He said that partly would be to fix problems with language in this year’s property tax reform that have become apparent.
“I know some of it doesn’t work the way I think maybe the legislators intended,” he said. “(For example) if (a county’s revenue) grows by 2.99%, there is no calculation change. But if you grow by 3%, your growth rate is reduced and your budget can only grow by 2%. ... I’m confident we’ll see some changes.”
Grant also said some lawmakers are calling for further reforms.
“What we’re hearing from legislators is that this didn’t go far enough, that it didn’t do anything to actually reduce property taxes,” he said. “I’m not sure the House (of Representatives) and Senate are decided on anything specific yet. But my guess is they’ll do something with the school levies. That’s really the only piece they did not touch this last round. And in some (communities), that is around 60% of your (property tax) bill.”
Grant said the Legislature’s leaders are aware they have some coming budget issues to address because of the state income tax cut to a 3% flat tax passed by Republicans in 2022. Not only are future state revenues expected to fall as that law phases in, Grant said, but leaders also seem eager to hasten the flat-tax implementation.
To make up for that declining revenue, Grant said, a top concern of counties in recent years has returned to state lawmakers’ conversation — a plan for the state to take control of local option sales tax revenues passed by voters in individual communities.
In recent sessions, lawmakers and Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds have floated this idea as a way to fund the Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Trust Fund — commonly known as IWILL — created by a 2010 statewide voter referendum. The measure adopted by voters requires that the next time Iowa increases sales taxes, the first three-eighths of a cent must fund a wide array of conservation and outdoor recreation programs.
“It’s not that we opposed funding (the Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Trust Fund),” Grant said. “We opposed giving the Legislature control of (sales tax) funds voted into being by local voters. Our clients had zero confidence that once these were collected into a state pool, that our local communities’ revenues would continue to come to them.”
Supervisor Ann McDonough said she aims to remind voters that Dubuque County’s local option sales tax goes to road projects.
“That was by citizen vote, as well,” she said. “The budget hole that is created is in the roads department. The fix for that is not an easy one for leaders to make because it could easily lead to an increase in tax.”