The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors met this week with its primary lobbying representatives to state lawmakers to discuss the impact of property tax reforms on local government.

Lobbyists for Urban County Coalition also shared early news of what local governments can expect in the 2024 Iowa legislative session based on what they have heard from leaders in the Iowa Legislature. According to the coalition, the Republican majority in Des Moines is poised to further reform property taxes and could target local sales tax revenues.

Recommended for you