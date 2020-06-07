Before the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 was anticipated to be another big year for conferences in Dubuque.
For example, the Preserve Iowa Summit was expected to draw hundreds of people from across the state and Midwest and put a spotlight on historic preservation efforts in Dubuque when it was held last Thursday to Saturday.
Instead, due to concerns related to the pandemic, the event was held virtually.
“We weren’t able to welcome people to Dubuque,” said Chris Olson, a City of Dubuque assistant planner who helped organize the conference.
The storyline is similar for practically every other conference planned to be held locally yet this year. Faced with health and safety concerns, organizers have had to cancel or postpone them or move them online.
And with that, another of the city’s economic drivers has been undercut. The state, regional and even national conferences that come to Dubuque bring tens of thousands of people annually who spend money at hotels, restaurants, shops, entertainment venues and more.
“Coming into this year, we were extremely excited, but with COVID, practically everything has either been canceled or rescheduled,” said Keith Rahe, president and CEO of Travel Dubuque. “From an economic standpoint, that is decimating.”
Ray estimated that at least 70,000 people were drawn to Dubuque last year for conferences. The lack of those visitors is another blow for industries already struggling because of lagging tourism.
Hotel Julien Dubuque would average about 60% occupancy during a typical year, according to General Manager Dwight Hopfauf. Recently, it has been less than 20%.
But the effects on the hotel go beyond the empty rooms. The hotel serves as the site of many conferences, but with those canceled, it also has lost revenue on items such as banquet services and equipment rentals.
“Travel has just shut off,” Hopfauf said. “The bosses of companies that would typically hold these conferences or trade shows don’t want to meet for everything. Group gatherings just aren’t happening.”
The trend might last for a while. Hopfauf said conferences scheduled to be held in December at the hotel have been canceled, and he anticipates it might be mid-year 2021 before they resume.
Mitzi Yordy, general manager of Grand River Center in Dubuque, said the facility also has had numerous conferences postponed, but she anticipates them still being held within the next year.
“We are getting these companies to move their conferences to other dates,” she said. “We are in the process of working on our safety protocols.”
R.R.S. Stewart, chairwoman of Dubuque County Historic Preservation Commission, said holding the Preserve Iowa Summit online does not have the same economic impact for the area, but organizers still were able to highlight the Dubuque area.
“It still is raising the profile of the city and the county,” she said. “People aren’t seeing these places, but they are still being told about them. And now there is that plug of telling them to go see these places when they are able to.”
Olson said future summits will benefit from this year’s virtual conference. Features such as recording the entire conference to be made available for viewing likely will become permanent features.
“We don’t want to just go back where we were,” Olson said. “I think a lot of conferences will grow from this.”