FARLEY, Iowa — Kathy Goerdt recently resigned from her position as Farley’s city clerk.
Her resignation was accepted by City Council members last week, and her last day was Monday, said Mayor Jeff Simon. She started in the role last year.
“Kathy resigned to devote more time to her family and took a part-time position elsewhere,” he said. “She is a native of Farley and very much cares about our community and was a great fit. She was doing a terrific job and will be missed.”
Goerdt declined to comment on the move.
Simon said the city hopes to fill the opening by mid-March.