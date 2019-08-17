If You Go

The fourth annual Cascade Hometown Days continues today and Sunday with all events being held in and around the downtown area.

Today at 11 a.m., a parade will take place on Main Street. The afternoon will feature music and dance performances and activities for all ages. At 11 p.m., the night will end with a fireworks show.

Festivities will continue on Sunday with a breakfast and church service held in Riverview Park beginning at 9 a.m. At Legion Park at 10:30, there will also be the Hawkeye Vintage Club Tractor Pull.