CASCADE, Iowa — Cascade’s fourth annual Hometown Days event took on a festive theme Friday night as residents commemorated the city’s 185th birthday.
Birthday cake-shaped balloons were tied to the park’s lamp posts and picnic tables, and cake was served along with a free meal.
Some attendees also participated in a cupcake-eating contest. The competitors ranged from children to adults, each winner earning a gift card. Before the contest began, attendees sang “Happy Birthday” to the city.
Carly Manternach, 11, was one of the winning contestants, literally cleaning the table of three confetti cupcakes to win her age group.
Though she enjoyed the treats, Carly, who wore a navy shirt with the city’s name on it, said she appreciates being able to come together with her friends and neighbors.
“It’s awesome,” she said. “I love Cascade. (The event) is like a big family reunion.”
The weekend-long event is hosted by the city’s Hometown Days Committee. It takes nearly a year to prepare, according to committee Chairwoman Shontele Orr.
“We want this (event) to be a place where people can come together every year,” she said. “People obviously (who) come (are) local, but people also come in from out of town, so we can also sort of showcase our community and our spirit and our pride.”
Along with the free food, other local and state food and beverage vendors provided fare. There was also balloon-making, bounce houses and a magic show.
Orr said that the committee seeks to have the event “have a little something for everyone,” while being family-friendly.
“We want to have something for all ages,” she said. “Different kinds of food and entertainment. Definitely live music showcasing our amphitheater — that’s very important.”
The event always is held the third week of August, so it also serves as “summer’s last blast” for the community, Orr said.
Ed and Darice Recker, of Cascade, attended again this year. Ed said that he is “always impressed” by the festivities.
“The committee that puts this on does a great job,” he said. “I think you can see all throughout town in the last week, the city workers, the clubs and even the individual homes go the extra mile to spruce things up. It just gives families a chance to get together and enjoy each other.”