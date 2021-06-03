The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Dubuque County Jail inmate Tanner J. Ervolino, 27, of Peosta, Iowa, was arrested at 5:05 p.m. Tuesday at the jail on a charge of assault with injury. Court documents state that Ervolino assaulted fellow inmate Damain L. Welsh, 30.
- Raymond P. Ward, 57, of 342 E. 15th St., reported $1,000 worth of criminal damage done to a vehicle at about 8 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East 15th Street and $1,000 worth of damage done to a vehicle at about 11:15 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of High Bluff Street.
- Lisa K. Schmitt, 55, of 570 Alta Vista St., reported the theft of $874 worth of items from a vehicle at about 10:40 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Alta Vista Street.