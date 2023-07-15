Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Repairs at a Dubuque intersection will re-route traffic this week.
The intersection of West 17th Street and Catherine Street in Dubuque will be closed from 7 a.m. Monday, July 17, to 3 p.m. Friday, July 21, officials estimated in a press release.
A detour will be in place.
