Recent sentences and deferred judgments issued in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. The date listed is the date of the offense.
• Michael A. Wagner, 31; second-offense possession of a controlled substance; April 19; two-year suspended prison sentence, $625 suspended fine, two years of probation, DNA requirement and batterer program.
• Daniel L. Graves, 38; domestic assault causing injury; June 14; two-year deferred judgment, two years of probation, civil penalty and batterer program.
• Anthony X. Crary, 19; voluntary absence from custody; June 27; 90-day jail sentence and $315 fine.
• Christopher A. Manning, 32; voluntary absence from custody; Feb. 19; 60-day jail sentence and $315 fine.
• Chad P. Weekley, 43; voluntary absence from custody; July 24; 60-day jail sentence and $315 fine.
• Darnell H. Cochran, 38; second-offense possession of a controlled substance; Sept. 11; 30-day jail sentence and $625 fine.
• Lafayette M. Dean, 40; assault causing serious injury; March 31; five-year prison sentence, $750 fine, DNA requirement and community service.
• Zoe A. Smith, 19; assault; Aug. 15; 30-day jail sentence.
• Dennis J. Thul, 55; assault causing injury; Dec. 5; 180-day suspended jail sentence, $315 fine and two years of probation.
• Jessica L. Tsacudakis, 38; second-degree theft; May 24; two-year deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.
• Andrea W. Alsup, 36; assault on persons in certain occupations; March 31; 365-day jail sentence, $315 fine and two years of probation.
• Russell J. Bickle, 31; child endangerment; Dec. 2; two-year deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.
• Zachary A. Brenner, 32; second-degree theft; April 3; five-year suspended prison sentence, $750 fine, five years of probation and DNA requirement.
• Heather L. Brothers, 50; assault; Aug. 5; one-year deferred judgment, one year of probation and civil penalty.
• Polynesia Cowart, 51; assault with intent to inflict serious injury; July 23; 180-day jail sentence, with 170 days suspended, $625 suspended fine, two years of probation and DNA requirement.
• David L. Cunningham, 46; attempted second-degree burglary and possession of controlled substance; May 18; five-year suspended prison sentence, $750 suspended fine, five years of probation and DNA requirement.
• David L. Cunningham, 46; first-degree harassment; May 18; 150-day jail sentence and $625 suspended fine.
• Lafayette M. Dean, 40; domestic assault impeding airflow causing injury; March 19; five-year prison sentence, $750 fine, DNA requirement, community service and batterer program.
• Lafayette M. Dean, 40; domestic assault causing injury; March 19; 30-day jail sentence, community service and batterer program.
• Jessica L. Erickson, 39; possession of a controlled substance; Jan. 7; 365-day jail sentence, with 363 days suspended, $315 fine and two years of probation.
• Megan M. Goin, 25; domestic assault causing injury; May 20; two-year deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.
• Hayley A. Hubbell, 27; assault; June 9; 30-day suspended jail sentence, $65 suspended fine and one year of probation.
• Lemond D. Jones Jr., 26; domestic assault impeding air flow causing injury; May 6; five-year suspended prison sentence, $750 suspended fine, one year at a residential facility, DNA requirement and batterer program.
• Kelli L. King, 28; assault; May 11; 30-day suspended jail sentence and two years of probation.
• Sabastian A. Lander, 19; second-degree theft; April 16; five-year deferred judgment, five years of probation and civil penalty.
• Lamont J. Lewis, 37; assault causing injury; July 19; 120-day jail sentence, $315 fine and batterer program.
• David R. Manternach, 56; assault causing injury; June 21; 180-day suspended jail sentence, $315 fine and two years of probation.
• Kaitlyn N. Miles, 23; assault with intent to inflict serious injury; July 23, 2018; 180-day jail sentence, with 170 days suspended, $625 fine, two years of probation and DNA requirement.
• Isiah R. Robinson, 37; domestic assault impeding airflow; April 5; two-year suspended prison sentence, $625 suspended fine, two years of probation, DNA requirement and batterer program.
• Danielle V. Rodgers, 33; domestic assault; July 2, 2018; 30-day jail sentence, with 28 days suspended, $65 fine, two years of probation and batterer program.
• Chad M. Schmitt, 25; possession of controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; May 29; five-year suspended prison sentence, $750 suspended fine, five years of probation and DNA requirement.
• Jermaine Snead, 39; controlled substance violation; April 20; ten-year prison sentence, $1,000 suspended fine, DNA requirement and community service.
• Jamari T. Torrence, 31; assault causing injury; Dec. 7; 50-day jail sentence and $315 fine.
• Antonio L. Buchanan, 29; second-offense possession of controlled substance; Aug. 26; 30-day jail sentence, $625 fine and DNA requirement.
• Tyler J. Neuhaus, 28; domestic assault causing injury and second-degree harassment; June 14; 185-day jail sentence, with 180 days suspended, $315 fine, two years of probation and batterer program.
• Kelsey N. Baldridge, 27; voluntary absence from custody; Aug. 3; 180-day jail sentence and $315 fine.
• Joel F. Haas, 43; voluntary absence from custody; July 26; 120-day jail sentence and $315 fine.
• Amanda L. Koopman, 33; voluntary absence from custody; July 25; 30-day jail sentence and $315 fine.
• Candy M. Brimmer, 44; assault; April 7, 2018; one-year deferred judgment, one year of probation and civil penalty.
• Douglas J. Dempsey, 51; controlled substance violation; April 6, 2018; 10-year suspended prison sentence, $1,000 fine, five years of probation and DNA requirement.
• Daniel P. Fitzgibbons, 48; assault causing bodily injury; Feb. 10, 2018; five-year suspended prison sentence, $750 fine, five years of probation, DNA requirement and batterer program.
• Tanner J. Hittenmiller, 19; second-degree theft; May 5; five-year deferred judgment, five years of probation, DNA requirement and civil penalty.
• Byron J. Jones, 46; assault; May 30; 30-day suspended jail sentence, $65 fine and one year of probation.
• Larrell S. Lindsey, 42; controlled substance violation; June 7; 10-year prison sentence, $1,000 fine and DNA requirement.
• Rayner Bing, 43; child endangerment; March 13, 2018; seven-day jail sentence and $625 fine.
• Brandy L. Cliburn, 36; assault causing injury; June 30; 90-day suspended jail sentence, $315 fine and one year of probation.
• David T. Decker, 40; assault; Dec. 7; 14-day jail sentence.
• Jacob M. Eubanks, 28; child endangerment and second-offense domestic assault; June 29; 185-day jail sentence, with 180 days suspended, $625 fine, two years of probation, DNA requirement and batterer program.
• Kevin S. Fink, 59; first-degree harassment and domestic assault causing injury; Aug. 23; one-year jail sentence, with 350 days suspended, $625 suspended fine, two years of probation, DNA requirement and batterer program.
• London D. Gavin, 31; domestic assault causing injury; July 21; 210-day jail sentence, with 180 days suspended, $315 fine, two years of probation and batterer program.
• London D. Gavin, 31; possession of controlled substance; April 18; 30-day jail sentence and $315 fine.
• London D. Gavin, 31; second-degree harassment; April 14; 30-day jail sentence and $315 fine.
• Jacob T. Ginter, 27; assault; Jan. 12; 30-day suspended jail sentence, $65 fine and two years of probation.
• Lamont L. Hannon, 20; possession of contraband in a correctional institution; Dec. 5; community service.
• Adam J. Jackson, 23; second-degree harassment; April 27; 90-day suspended jail sentence, $315 fine and two years of probation.
• Matthew J. Kowalske, 38; child endangerment and domestic assault causing injury; Sept. 9, 2018; two-year deferred judgment, two years of probation, civil penalty and batterer program.
• Tyrone E. Miller, 41; second-offense domestic assault; June 19; 187-day jail sentence, with 180 days suspended, $625 suspended fine, two years of probation, DNA requirement and batterer program.
• Anselmo N. Pena, 39; domestic assault causing injury; July 11; 225-day jail sentence, with 180 days suspended, $315 fine, two years of probation and batterer program.
• Candy M. Brimmer, 44; assault; April 7, 2018; one-year deferred judgment, one year of probation and civil penalty.
• Douglas J. Dempsey, 51; controlled substance violation; April 6, 2018; 10-year suspended prison sentence, $1,000 fine, five years of probation and DNA requirement.
• Daniel P. Fitzgibbons, 48; assault causing bodily injury; Feb. 10, 2018; five-year suspended prison sentence, $750 fine, five years of probation, DNA requirement and batterer program.
• Tanner J. Hittenmiller, 19; second-degree theft; May 5; five-year deferred judgment, five years of probation, DNA requirement and civil penalty.
• Byron J. Jones, 46; assault; May 30; 30-day suspended jail sentence, $65 fine and one year of probation.
• Larrell S. Lindsey, 42; controlled substance violation; June 7; 10-year prison sentence, $1,000 fine and DNA requirement.
• Rayner Bing, 43; child endangerment; March 13, 2018; seven-day jail sentence and $625 fine.
• Brandy L. Cliburn, 36; assault causing injury; June 30; 90-day suspended jail sentence, $315 fine and one year of probation.
• David T. Decker, 40; assault; Dec. 7; 14-day jail sentence.
• Jacob M. Eubanks, 28; child endangerment and second-offense domestic assault; June 29; 185-day jail sentence, with 180 days suspended, $625 fine, two years of probation, DNA requirement and batterer program.
• Kevin S. Fink, 59; first-degree harassment and domestic assault causing injury; Aug. 23; one-year jail sentence, with 350 days suspended, $625 suspended fine, two years of probation, DNA requirement and batterer program.
• London D. Gavin, 31; domestic assault causing injury; July 21; 210-day jail sentence, with 180 days suspended, $315 fine, two years of probation and batterer program.
• London D. Gavin, 31; possession of controlled substance; April 18; 30-day jail sentence and $315 fine.
• London D. Gavin, 31; second-degree harassment; April 14; 30-day jail sentence and $315 fine.
• Jacob T. Ginter, 27; assault; Jan. 12; 30-day suspended jail sentence, $65 fine and two years of probation.
• Lamont L. Hannon, 20; possession of contraband in a correctional institution; Dec. 5; community service.
• Adam J. Jackson, 23; second-degree harassment; April 27; 90-day suspended jail sentence, $315 fine and two years of probation.
• Matthew J. Kowalske, 38; child endangerment and domestic assault causing injury; Sept. 9, 2018; two-year deferred judgment, two years of probation, civil penalty and batterer program.
• Tyrone E. Miller, 41; second-offense domestic assault; June 19; 187-day jail sentence, with 180 days suspended, $625 suspended fine, two years of probation, DNA requirement and batterer program.
• Anselmo N. Pena, 39; domestic assault causing injury; July 11; 225-day jail sentence, with 180 days suspended, $315 fine, two years of probation and batterer program.