The Dubuque County Board of Health is considering adopting a section of state code that would allow the county to issue fines for health-related rules violations.
Board of Health members argued that the Dubuque County Health Department currently is unable to enforce regulations or take any action against residents committing rules violations.
To solve the issue, the Board of Health is proposing the county adopt a section of Iowa code that would allow the county to “impose a civil penalty not to exceed $750” for violations of Board of Health imposed county ordinances and the state’s health laws and rules, such as septic system and groundwater regulations. That fine could increase to $1,000 for repeat offenses.
Board Chair Sandra Larson said the Dubuque County Health Department has historically had issues with rules violations, particularly in situations involving improper septic tank installations on properties. While she described these incidents as infrequent, Larson stressed that the adoption of the Iowa code would allow the Board of Health to more effectively enforce these provisions.
“Right now, there’s no penalties for when something isn’t done correctly,” Larson said. “If we adopt this part of the code, when somebody doesn’t follow the rules, then there will be fines going forward.”
However, Dubuque County Attorney C.J. May said the board needs to go through several steps before the section of Iowa code can be adopted and it will ultimately require formal approval from both the Board of Health and the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors.
Furthermore, the county also must determine how it will impose the new sets of fines and fees, including establishing who will issue the fines, who will enforce them and what action will be taken for unpaid fines.
“There is going to have to be a process that is established,” May said.
Larson agreed that the county will need to establish procedure before it would implement fines and fees related to board of health violations.
“Once we get it adopted, we are going to need those policies and procedures in order to carry it out,” Larson said.
Before the Board of Health can formally vote to adopt the section of Iowa Code, it must hold a public hearing, which Larson said could occur at the Board’s next meeting on Jan. 18.
Afterward, the resolution must then be adopted by the Board of Supervisors.
County Supervisor Anne McDonough said she recognizes the frustrations that Health Department staff have expressed over difficulties with enforcing its rules, but she stressed that the county is still in the early stages of considering the Board of Health’s proposal.
“There’s been some frustration with staff about working with citizens and contractors, but we are a long way from being in a position where we would be asked as supervisors to weigh in on this,” McDonough said. “It’s still in the very early stages.”
When reached by the Telegraph Herald, County Supervisor Harley Pothoff and incoming County Supervisor Wayne Kenniker said they wanted to learn more about the proposal from the Board of Health before offering any comment.
