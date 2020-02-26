PEOSTA, Iowa — Area soil and water conservation districts on Tuesday hosted a full day of presentations and panel discussions featuring experts and farmers who use no-till, cover crops and other conservation techniques.
The workshop was held at the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety at Northeast Iowa Community College’s Peosta campus. More than 100 people attended the workshop.
Experts demonstrated a “slake test,” a common way to gauge soil health. Samples of soil that had been no-till for years and involved in cover crop soil management practices and of soil that was treated with conventional tillage techniques were dropped into jars of water.
“In (the first sample), we saw good aggregation, good stability, it held together,” said Neil Sass, an agronomist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service. “In this jar, (the second sample) just dissolves, falls apart, muddies up the water then falls to the bottom.”
That, speakers said, is what happens to soil in watersheds as well.
Brian Dougherty, an ag engineering field specialist for the Iowa State University Extension Service, called soil Iowa’s “biggest agricultural export.”
“We send more soil down the Mississippi River every year than anything we produce, and we aren’t paid one penny for it,” he said.
The Jones County FFA student group helped Sass perform the test.
“What I love is seeing these young guys here,” said Dubuque Soil and Water Conservation District commission member Dave Ruden. “The magic happens in these breaks between presentations. We can talk about this until we’re blue in the face, but when they talk to each other after listening and compare notes, what they’re doing, that’s when they can change things.”
Brady Pestka works a small farm with his father in Oxford Junction. He attended to learn more about methods they have just introduced to their land.
“Dad started doing no-till last year, so it’s good to know,” he said. “Us being smaller guys, it was a way to be able to stay at the farm more rather than working another job all day.”
Presenters all agreed that spreading the word was key to impact soil and water health in the region. However, it’s important to share that the change can boost profits as well.
“We spend so much coffee shop time talking about the highest yield,” said Jones County farmer Jeff Monck, a longtime no-till farmer and member of an expert panel Tuesday. “We should spend more time talking about soil loss and the amount of profit per acre.”
Dougherty assured the crowd that these methods could work on their farms, because the practices build biological material.
“Whether it will (work) or not is up to you and your management,” he said. “But it can, because this is how nature builds soil. Geology moves things around, but biology is the only way to build soil.”