An East Dubuque, Ill., woman accused of human trafficking recently was sentenced to probation after accepting a plea deal.
Brittany R. Walters, 26, was sentenced to two years of probation after pleading guilty in Iowa District Court of Polk County to a felony charge of pimping.
As part of the plea deal, two counts of human trafficking and one count of pandering for prostitution were dismissed.
Court documents state that Walters “did knowingly and unlawfully engage in human trafficking by setting up and driving (four) females to the Des Moines area for the purpose of prostitution.”
The crimes occurred in July at a hotel in Ankeny, Iowa. Documents state that Walters “set up dates, times and locations for the meets” between the women and men. She had “a large amount of cash” on her when she was arrested.
The Telegraph Herald does not release the names of victims of alleged sexual crimes. Their ages and hometowns have not been disclosed.
While court documents state that Walters drove and set up encounters for four women, the charges only related to two women. Documents did not include any details about the other two women, nor explain how Walters otherwise was connected to them.